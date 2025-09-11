Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Channing Tatum's lookalike daughter steps into spotlight with rare red carpet appearance
Channing Tatum attended the Los Angeles premiere of Demon Slayer: Infinite Castle alongside his daughter, Everly, and partner, Inka Williams

Channing Tatum in navy suit at premiere of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle" © Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
33 minutes ago
Channing Tatum’s stylish daughter, Everly, showed she’s well on her way to fashion mogul status as she joined her father at the Los Angeles premiere of Demon Slayer: Infinite Castle at the TCL Chinese Theater. The 13-year-old looked all grown up as she graced the red carpet in a pale blue, off-the-shoulder gown. The floor-length dress was adorned with delicate ruffled detailing, adding a touch of elegance to her look. Everly's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup was kept natural and radiant with a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Meanwhile, the actor stood proudly next to his daughter in a navy oversized suit that was layered over a simple white T-shirt. During the event, Channing told People that his role of  voicing the character Keizo in the show had scored him some "cool dad" points. "Stories are important. They’re very, very, very important, and this one, specifically for me and my daughter, is very important," he shared.

Everly Tatum in blue dress and Channing Tatum in navy suit during the premiere© Getty Images
Everly Tatum and Channing Tatum during the premiere

Channing welcomed his daughter with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, in 2013. The former couple decided to part ways in 2018 but continue to co-parent their only daughter together. It seems the actor has become the ultimate girl dad as he opened up about raising a teenager in 2021. "When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want," he admitted.

"But I jumped with both feet into this magical world and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise." Channing has even drawn inspiration from fatherhood to write a children’s book, The One and Only Sparkella, which he lovingly dedicated to his daughter. "To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known," he wrote in the inscription. "You are my greatest teacher."

Channing Tatum in navy suit and Everly Tatum in blue dress on red carpet© Getty Images
Channing is a doting girl dad

He later released a follow-up, The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan, and in 2022, announced that Sparkella would be adapted into a live-action film – with Channing himself set to star.

Inka Williams in black dress, Channing Tatum in navy suit, Everly Tatum in blue dress at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Crunchyroll's 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre © Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Inka Williams and Channing Tatum made their red carpet debut

The star-studded event was especially memorable as the 45-year-old made his red carpet debut with his partner, Inka Williams. The 25-year-old oozed chic in a sleeveless black gown adorned with glittering floral embellishments. She accessorized the look with diamond-encrusted pendant earrings, adding a touch of glamour. Inka wore her brunette locks straight and sleek, styled with her signature bangs, and completed the look with a bold ruby red lip.

