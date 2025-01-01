Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best dressed celebs on NYE & the glam looks you can actually copy: From Victoria Beckham to Reese Witherspoon
Subscribe
Best dressed celebs on NYE & the glam looks you can actually copy: From Victoria Beckham to Reese Witherspoon
glam celebrity party looks from Chrishell Stause to Victoria Beckham, Reese Witherspoon and Amanda Holden© Instagram

Best dressed celebs on NYE & the glam outfits you can actually copy: From Victoria Beckham to Reese Witherspoon

The celebs rang in the new year in style... 

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
Share this:

For New Year's, you were either dressed up in your glam party wear, or sat at home in your PJs trying to keep your eyes open long enough for the clock to strike midnight. 

Celebrities are just like us (well, sort of!), but for this feature, we've hunted down the A-listers who got all dressed up to ring in the new year. From Victoria Beckham's gorgeous black dress to Reese Witherspoon's party pants, here are some of the best dressed stars for NYE - we're talking glam party looks - no PJs here.    

We've tried to let you know exactly where celebrities shopped their NYE outfit as well, just in case you want to copy their outfits. Most of the celebrities we've featured opted for designer threads, though there are some affordable items in the mix as well. But let's face it, December 31 is the night you want to show off your best outfit - something that makes you feel confident as you ring in the new year with your family or friends. 

Who's your best dressed A-lister on NYE? 

The most glam celebrity party looks on NYE

Victoria Beckham NYE dress© Instagram

Victoria Beckham's New Year's Eve Dress

Victoria Beckham showed off her slinky black dress for her NYE celebrations, opting for her own fashion brand, but of course. The dress was the asymmetric draped cami gown, £1,390 / $2,050, which she teamed with the simple V pump in black, £740 / $850, and accessorised with the Frame stud earrings in gold, £150 / $225. All in all, very posh! 

Reese Witherspoon new year's eve disco sequin pants© Instagram

Reese Witherspoon's New Year's Eve Disco Pants

Reese Witherspoon treated her 30.3 million Instagram followers to a NYE photo, toasting a new year with a glass of champagne. The Morning Show star looked incredible for NYE wearing a pair of disco pants from her own label, Draper James. Stock is running out fast but they are in the sale down to $128. Such a steal! 

Rebel Wilson on a party boat wearing a dress covered in hearts© Instagram

Rebel Wilson's Party Yacht Dress

Wow! Rebel Wilson rang in 2025 in style dressed in the heart-print Zimmerman linen-blend dress, £1,400 / $1,450, which looked perfect for a New Year's party yacht. The actress celebrated in Australia along with her wife and Ayda Williams and other fun party pals. 

Ayda Williams New Year's Eve Firework Shorts & Jacket© Instagram

Ayda Williams New Year's Eve Shooting Stars Shorts & Jacket

Going for a fireworks theme to watch the, um, fireworks, Ayda Williams opted for a pair of 'Shooting Stars' shorts from an LA brand called Libertine. Costing $2,950, the tailored shorts are hand made to order. 

Rochelle Humes little black dress© Instagram

Rochelle Humes' NYE LBD

Rochelle Humes rang in the new year in the Maldives with her family. The mum-of-three looked gorgeous in a halter neck LBD which she paired with black patent Saint Laurent Nu Pieds woven flat sandals, £650 / $750

Chrishelle selling sunset nye© Instagram

Chrishell Stause's Va Va Voom NYE Dress

Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset looked sensational as she saw in the new year with her partner, G Flip in Australia. Dressed to kill in a metallic silver gown, it's not known where the dress is from but we've found a great lookalike on Amazon. The One Shoulder Mermaid Prom Dress, £52.99 is a dead ringer for Chrishell's designer dress.

Amanda Holden bow crop top on NYE© Instagram

Amanda Holden's Bow Extravaganza For NYE

Amanda Holden is such a treat for her family and friends, she decided to wrap herself in a bow for NYE. The Britain's Got Talent judge looked fabulous in the 'Isobel' bow top by Nadine Merabi, £172 / $206, which she teamed with a white skirt. 

Jenna Dewan black new year's eve dress© Instagram

Jenna Dewan's NYE Bombshell Dress & Diamonds

You can't beat a glam black dress and diamonds! The 44-year-old actress looked chic as she celebrated the new year with her family. She opted for a low-cut black dress which she accessorised with a diamond tennis necklace.

Paris Hilton maxi dress on the beach for NYE© Instagram

Paris Hilton's NYE Beach Dress

Ok, we're officially jealous of Paris Hilton's New Year's Eve. Look at the gorgeous golden hour photoshoot she had with her family. She wore a gorgeous embellished floral dress which she teamed with a 'Paris' bag from her own line. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More