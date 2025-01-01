Best dressed celebs on NYE & the glam outfits you can actually copy: From Victoria Beckham to Reese Witherspoon

For New Year's, you were either dressed up in your glam party wear, or sat at home in your PJs trying to keep your eyes open long enough for the clock to strike midnight.

Celebrities are just like us (well, sort of!), but for this feature, we've hunted down the A-listers who got all dressed up to ring in the new year. From Victoria Beckham's gorgeous black dress to Reese Witherspoon's party pants, here are some of the best dressed stars for NYE - we're talking glam party looks - no PJs here.

We've tried to let you know exactly where celebrities shopped their NYE outfit as well, just in case you want to copy their outfits. Most of the celebrities we've featured opted for designer threads, though there are some affordable items in the mix as well. But let's face it, December 31 is the night you want to show off your best outfit - something that makes you feel confident as you ring in the new year with your family or friends.

Who's your best dressed A-lister on NYE?

The most glam celebrity party looks on NYE

© Instagram Reese Witherspoon's New Year's Eve Disco Pants Reese Witherspoon treated her 30.3 million Instagram followers to a NYE photo, toasting a new year with a glass of champagne. The Morning Show star looked incredible for NYE wearing a pair of disco pants from her own label, Draper James. Stock is running out fast but they are in the sale down to $128. Such a steal!

© Instagram Rebel Wilson's Party Yacht Dress Wow! Rebel Wilson rang in 2025 in style dressed in the heart-print Zimmerman linen-blend dress, £1,400 / $1,450, which looked perfect for a New Year's party yacht. The actress celebrated in Australia along with her wife and Ayda Williams and other fun party pals.

© Instagram Ayda Williams New Year's Eve Shooting Stars Shorts & Jacket Going for a fireworks theme to watch the, um, fireworks, Ayda Williams opted for a pair of 'Shooting Stars' shorts from an LA brand called Libertine. Costing $2,950, the tailored shorts are hand made to order.

© Instagram Rochelle Humes' NYE LBD Rochelle Humes rang in the new year in the Maldives with her family. The mum-of-three looked gorgeous in a halter neck LBD which she paired with black patent Saint Laurent Nu Pieds woven flat sandals, £650 / $750.

© Instagram Chrishell Stause's Va Va Voom NYE Dress Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset looked sensational as she saw in the new year with her partner, G Flip in Australia. Dressed to kill in a metallic silver gown, it's not known where the dress is from but we've found a great lookalike on Amazon. The One Shoulder Mermaid Prom Dress, £52.99 is a dead ringer for Chrishell's designer dress.

© Instagram Amanda Holden's Bow Extravaganza For NYE Amanda Holden is such a treat for her family and friends, she decided to wrap herself in a bow for NYE. The Britain's Got Talent judge looked fabulous in the 'Isobel' bow top by Nadine Merabi, £172 / $206, which she teamed with a white skirt.

© Instagram Jenna Dewan's NYE Bombshell Dress & Diamonds You can't beat a glam black dress and diamonds! The 44-year-old actress looked chic as she celebrated the new year with her family. She opted for a low-cut black dress which she accessorised with a diamond tennis necklace.