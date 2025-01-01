Best dressed celebs on NYE & the glam outfits you can actually copy: From Victoria Beckham to Reese Witherspoon

For New Year's, you were either dressed up in your glam party wear, or sat at home in your PJs trying to keep your eyes open long enough for the clock to strike midnight.
Celebrities are just like us (well, sort of!), but for this feature, we've hunted down the A-listers who got all dressed up to ring in the new year. From Victoria Beckham's gorgeous black dress to Reese Witherspoon's party pants, here are some of the best dressed stars for NYE - we're talking glam party looks - no PJs here.
We've tried to let you know exactly where celebrities shopped their NYE outfit as well, just in case you want to copy their outfits. Most of the celebrities we've featured opted for designer threads, though there are some affordable items in the mix as well. But let's face it, December 31 is the night you want to show off your best outfit - something that makes you feel confident as you ring in the new year with your family or friends.
Reese Witherspoon treated her 30.3 million Instagram followers to a NYE photo, toasting a new year with a glass of champagne. The Morning Show star looked incredible for NYE wearing a pair of disco pants from her own label, Draper James. Stock is running out fast but they are in the sale down to $128. Such a steal!
Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset looked sensational as she saw in the new year with her partner, G Flip in Australia. Dressed to kill in a metallic silver gown, it's not known where the dress is from but we've found a great lookalike on Amazon. The One Shoulder Mermaid Prom Dress, £52.99 is a dead ringer for Chrishell's designer dress.
You can't beat a glam black dress and diamonds! The 44-year-old actress looked chic as she celebrated the new year with her family. She opted for a low-cut black dress which she accessorised with a diamond tennis necklace.
Paris Hilton's NYE Beach Dress
Ok, we're officially jealous of Paris Hilton's New Year's Eve. Look at the gorgeous golden hour photoshoot she had with her family. She wore a gorgeous embellished floral dress which she teamed with a 'Paris' bag from her own line.
