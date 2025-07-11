Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's teenage daughter is so grown-up in side-by-side photo with her mom

The Rookie star Jenna Dewan's tween daughter is now towering over her mom, at the age of 12.

In a sweet new selfie posted on Instagram, Jenna was seen standing side-by-side with Everly, 12, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The mom-of-three showed off her summer style in a sweet white lace top paired with blue denim jeans and Adidas sneakers, and large hoop earrings. Everly rocked pale wash denim shorts and a cropped black White Fox tee, with ankle socks and sneakers.

Jenna, who is 5'2", wrapped her arm around her daughter's shoulder for the picture.

In a second snap, she added a caption which read: "Somehow became the mom of a teenager overnight."

© Jenna Dewan Screengrab of Jenna Dewan's Instagram showing a mirror selfie between Jenna and Everly

Everly, whom Jenna calls "Evie", turned 12 in May.

"I get so emotional on your birthdays Evie because there are just no words to express it all," Jenna wrote alongside a carousel of pictures from across her daughter's first 12 years.

"You made me a mama, you have always been my catalyst north star, magical spirit, soul baby that there is just no way to express how much you mean to me! You are light, you are everything magical and special and amazing and I am so lucky to be your mom!"

© Jenna Dewan Jenna and Everly pose next to high school lockers

"Thank you for being you in this world. We all love you so much, you are everything to all of us and I can’t wait to continue celebrating you today and every day!! Happy Birthday, Monkey!" she concluded.

The pictures showed Everly at different stages of her life, including dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, rocking dyed hair, and standing at the front of a concert with her mom.

© Jenna Dewan Jenna's fiance Steve Kazee with his newborn son and stepdaughter Everly

Jenna, 44, is also mom to son Callum, five, and 15-month-old daughter Rhiannon with her fiance Steve Kazee.

Several of the pictures included Everly holding her siblings as newborns across the years.

Steve and Jenna met in 2019 and confirmed their engagement in 2020. They have yet to walk down the aisle.

© Getty Nathan and Jenna on The Rookie season four

Jenna has been starring in ABC drama The Rookie since season three, and is expected to return for season eight in January 2026.

However, the storyline between her character Bailey Nune and Nathan Fillion's John Nolan will look different, as showrunner Alexis Hawley confirmed that they have come to the end of their adoption journey.

Fans saw their adoption application denied due to the amount of danger in their lives as first responders, and so season eight will see the couple come to terms with their new reality.