Jenna Dewan showed off her incredible dancer's physique in a hot pink bikini during a sun-soaked vacation with her daughter, Everly.

The Rookie star took a trip down memory lane on Tuesday and shared some throwback photos from her recent dreamy girls' trip to Punta Mita, Mexico. Jenna looked sensational in the vibrant two-piece by Khloe Kardashian's Good American brand.

In one photo, the actress is sitting back with a virgin daiquiri in hand and gazing out at her idyllic surroundings. Another image showed Jenna makeup-free smiling for a selfie while displaying her toned abs.

© Instagram Jenna showed off her incredible figure in a hot pink bikini

A third photo featured Jenna wearing a black swimsuit with a large cut-out across her stomach and a scoop neckline with a high-leg cut. The actress also shared a sweet photo of her and Everly holding hands as they made their way to the water, which Jenna captioned: "Core memory", alongside a red heart emoji.

Jenna shares Everly with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, whom she was married to for nine years before they split in April 2018. She also has a son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, three, with fiancé Steve Kazee, who she has been with since October 2018.

© Instagram Jenna's vibrant bikini is by Good American

Everly has followed in her parents' footsteps and is a keen dancer, but unlike the styles favored by Jenna and Channing, the 10-year-old has a passion for Irish dancing.

"I know it sounds bizarre, but as a little kid, she loved Irish folklore," Jenna told Access Hollywood in April. "And Chan [Channing] is Irish, but it wasn't like a big thing in our house."

© Instagram Jenna also rocked a cut-out black swimsuit

Jenna added: "So we found a dance class and it just took off, she loves it. She's winning medals and I'm back there cheering her, wearing a shirt that says Irish Dance Mom. I was like, 'I'm officially a dance mom. It happened.'"

Speaking about Everly's love of Irish Dancing to Us Weekly, Jenna said: "We all love her so much and she's so passionate about it and she works really hard. "She's always like, 'Mom, I want more dance classes, I wanna go again. She's just really passionate about it. It's effervescent."

© Instagram Jenna and her daughter Everly enjoyed a trip to Mexico

The Step Up star added: "She just wants me to be mom. Supportive mom. Wants me there. She loves when I tell her what I thought, and I'll be honest with her. She'll say, 'Did you see that part I messed up?' And I say, 'I did see it, but it doesn't matter. We're here. This is a journey. We are learning, don't worry.' She likes that."