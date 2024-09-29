Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan gush over daughter Everly's incredible talent

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's 11-year-old daughter Everly is following in her parent's footsteps after they revealed her incredible dancing talent this week.

Channing and Jenna, who met on the set of the dance film Step Up in 2006, each took to Instagram to share how proud they were of their only child together after her win at an Irish dancing competition on Thursday.

"There is absolutely no words for how proud i am of this lil girl!!! Im freaking out maaaaannn!!!!” Channing wrote under a photo of Everly holding a trophy, decked out in her Irish dancing costume, complete with an incredible hairstyle.

In the sweet photo, Channing sported a black T-shirt with the words "Evie's Pit Crew" emblazoned on the chest as he hugged his daughter.

Everly's mom, Jenna, posted snaps of her eldest child to her Instagram stories, writing "YESSSS EVIEEEEEE!!! So proud of you!! Loved watching you shine so bright up there."

The 11-year-old's Irish dancing talent is part of a greater love for the Celtic culture, Channing explained on Today.

© Instagram The proud dad celebrated his daughter's win on Instagram

"She just loves anything magical— fairies, elves— and when you look on YouTube, all the clip art for Celtic Irish music is fairies, so I think that's how we started it," he said.

"And then she became obsessed with Celtic music. Now we're doing Celtic Irish dancing, so that's all we've listened to for the last two years."

Jenna and Channing sadly split in 2018 after a nine-year marriage, and while the pair have fought in court over the Magic Mike actor's earnings from the smash-hit film franchise, they have always come together to celebrate Everly despite their different parenting styles.

© Instagram Everly competed in an Irish dancing competition

Channing revealed in the Today interview that he was raised "very, very different" to his daughter thanks to his Southern upbringing. "[My] dad just [would say], 'Touch that again, you're going to get a whipping' sort of situation, and we don't spank Evy, so it's one of those gentle kind of things, but having to learn where to be strong, where to be firm, but not in the way I was," he said.

Once he became a single parent in 2018, he was determined to be the best girl-dad possible for his only child. "I was looking up YouTube on how to braid hair," he said. "Like, I didn't want to be the dad that was just delivering a kid to school looking like she had just slept on the street."

The 44-year-old opened up about the divorce to Vanity Fair in January 2023, explaining how his and Jenna's differing parenting styles created a rift in their relationship.

© Instagram Channing revealed that he and Jenna have different parenting styles

"We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart," he said in the interview.

"When you're actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you."

"Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world."

© Jason LaVeris Channing and Jenna fell in love on the set of the dance film Step Up

Channing is now engaged to actress Zoe Kravitz, daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz; the loved-up couple met on the set of Blink Twice, which was her directorial debut.

Jenna is engaged to actor Steve Kazee, and the pair share four-year-old Callum and 15-month-old Rhiannon.