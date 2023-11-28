Margot Robbie stuns in Barbie-inspired sheer cape

After Margot Robbie recently stepped out in a show-stopping Schiaparelli corset look, we believed she’d waved goodbye to the Barbiecore phenomenon.

But, we believed wrong, as the Australian actress and Barbie movie protagonist stepped out on the red carpet at the 2023 Gotham Awards in New York, and donned yet another iconic doll-inspired look.

Margot was a 60’s siren in a black bandeau dress created by Prada. The fitted, mid-length satin number nailed the aesthetic, complete with a sheer cape fastened in a bow and at the collar, creating a look which perfectly revived the retro silhouette.

© Nina Westervelt Margot Robbie wearing a Barbie-inspired Prada cape at the 2023 Gotham Awards

The look was complete with black patent mules from Manolo Blahnik, black leather gloves, a metallic clutch bag and pearl earrings from Assael Pearls.

The look was inspired by the 1964 Barbie ‘Black Magic Ensemble’ - a doll that wore an almost identical look to Margot’s including the sleek, side-parting updo.

Her long-term stylist Andrew Mukamal, who we have to credit for a plethora of her iconic looks, shared images of both Margot and the original doll to his Instagram, and the comments proved fashion fans are here for the continuation of her doll-inspired looks. One user said: “Barbie looks forever please” and "Yas barbie the sequel” - our sentiments exactly.

Margot’s latest look is another example of her sartorial versatility. During her consecutive Barbie looks in the lead-up to the live-action movie release back in July, she nailed doll-inspired looks from literally every era.

From a take on a 2013 'Pink & Fabulous’ Barbie in Valentino, to a replica of a 1960s Barbie ‘Enchanted Evening’ dress created by Vivienne Westwood and a vintage mini Pucci dress that resembled the iconic Totally Hair Barbie from 1992, the doll dress code arguably cemented her place the sartorial sphere as a versatile dressing muse.

Barbiecore is officially in her DNA and we can't get enough.