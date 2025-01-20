Melania Trump is so chic in statement hat during church service ahead of husband Donald's inauguration

Donald Trump will be officially sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America on Monday, succeeding Joe Biden.

At his inauguration, the politician will be surrounded by his family - including eldest daughter Ivanka and wife Melania - during his oath ceremony, which is being held in Washington D.C.

Former Presidents in attendance at the inauguration included Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, and former First Ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Dr. Jill Biden. Michelle Obama was absent, however, after confirming through a representative that she would not join her husband, just days after she missed Jimmy Carter's funeral as well.

© AFP via Getty Images The first look at Melania Trump's inauguration outfit as she attended church with her family ahead of the event

A glimpse of Melania's outfit was first caught ahead of the inauguration as she attended a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church, Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., alongside her family.

Standing proudly in support of her husband hours ahead of his big moment, former model Melania looked like her typically stylish self, sporting a chic monochrome outfit, including a statement hat. Her makeup was as pristine as always and the brunette beauty wore her hair was worn up, hidden by her hat.

Melania's 2017 inauguration outfit

Trump's first inauguration happened in 2017, and Melania looked incredible for the ceremony, donning all-American label Ralph Lauren. She sported a delightful powder blue dress that was very Jackie O.

© Getty Melania Trump at the inauguration in 2017

At the time, her spokesperson told WWD: "With the historic swearing-in of her husband, Donald J. Trump, as the 45th President of the United States, the first lady-elect will become America’s new First Lady wearing an American designer who transformed American fashion, Ralph Lauren."

© Getty Images Melania Trump wore Ralph Lauren

Melania's dress featured a matching bolero jacket and she completed the look with ladylike gloves and a pair of Manolo Blahnik stilettos. It's widely regarded as one of her best fashion moments ever.

The First Lady recently made an appearance on Fox and Friends with Ainsley Earhardt and lifted the lid about her living arrangements during her husband's presidency. "I will be in the White House, and when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife. And once we are in on January 20, you serve the country."

Reflecting on the role, the 54-year-old said: "Maybe some people, they see me as just a wife of the president, but I'm standing on my own two feet, independent. I have my own thoughts. I have my own yes and no. I don't always agree with what my husband is saying or doing. And that's OK."