Goldie Hawn wows in lace dress with age-defying appearance

Goldie Hawn has just proven that her sartorial choices are right on trend as she embraced this season’s hottest print – polka dots. The 79-year-old exuded chic in a black maxi dress adorned with playful white polka dots as she graced the opening night of ART on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre in New York City on Tuesday. The neckline and hem were accented with sultry lace detailing, and Goldie layered a matching black shrug over the top to complete the look. The actress accessorised with a pair of bejewelled black ballet pumps, a statement necklace, and large black sunglasses.

The star styled her luscious blonde locks into bouncy waves while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a bronze cheek and a glossy lip. Goldie was among several celebrities attending Tuesday’s opening show, joining other Hollywood stars such as Paul Rudd, Sarah Paulson, Jodie Foster, and Rose Byrne.

© WireImage Goldie Hawn looked incredible in a lacy polka dot dress

ART on Broadway marks the first revival of Yasmina Reza’s Tony Award-winning play. Starring Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris, the production explores the dynamics between three longtime friends whose relationship is tested by the purchase of a very expensive – and very controversial – painting.

"As the three men debate the piece and what truly constitutes 'art,' they uncover long-held grievances and tension points in their relationships," the show’s official website reads. "Can their friendship survive, or will one of them finally draw the line? It’s just 100 minutes of minimalist art, maximalist laughs, and a moving look at what we really see, and forgive, in the people we love."

© FilmMagic Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn

Goldie's age-defying appearance is courtesy of her beauty secrets and wellness practices that she has passed down to her daughter, Kate Hudson. In a clip filmed for Vogue, Kate explained how her mother's habits are to credit for her glow today. "People always ask me like, 'What advice does your mom give you?' especially with skincare and beauty and stuff," she said, revealing that: "So we actually give each other advice."

"She was into stuff way before anyone was into it. My mom was like, drinking mushroom juice," she recalled. "She had a Chinese medicine doctor that would bring these tinctures to the house and these big things that looked like animals floating inside of them but they really were just roots."

Kate continued: "As I got older, I was like, 'Mom is really onto something." Goldie often favors lace-trimmed slip dresses, and earlier this month – just ahead of her 80th birthday – she graced the pages of Perfect Magazine in a stunning series of portraits. In the first image she shared, Goldie is seen seated in what appears to be her bedroom, wearing a brown satin slip dress with delicate lace trim, paired effortlessly with a coordinating brown fur coat. Another photo features her in a brown dress adorned with gold and silver embellished trim, while a third captures her sitting cross-legged in her living room, glowing in a green satin dress.