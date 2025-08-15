It's official, Michelle Keegan has the best heatwave-proof hair of summer 2025

Let's be honest here for a moment, everyone has suffered a bad hair day at least once in their life. Personally, I struggle with a bad hair season – summer.

I've always been told that I'm lucky that I have long, thick hair, and while I am not one to complain when I manage to tame it with my decade-old pair of ghd straighteners, I am far from "lucky" when it comes to humidity.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan's latest selfie showed off her sleek mermaid waves

For any Friends fans out there, you'll know how relatable Monica Geller's iconic hair moment is. But one person who seems to put minimal effort into her beauty look and still looks perfectly polished all the time is Michelle Keegan. In her latest selfie, she wore a brown vest, green striped trousers and left her brunette mane tumble past her shoulders in gentle waves.

My parting seems to decide what texture my hair wants to be - the left is straight and the right has a slight curl. While I have to decide which side of my hair to style to match the other, Michelle's locks are all uniform beachy waves, so I'm crowning her as the best low-maintenance summer hair inspiration.

New mum hair

© Instagram The Our Girl actress always has flawless hair

Plus, she likely doesn't have hours to spend on styling it every day, what with spending time with her husband Mark Wright and their five-month-old daughter Palma, and juggling work such as her new drama The Blame.

It's not just me in awe of the Our Girl actress' beauty look. HELLO!'s Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor, Melanie Macleod, shared her expertise on why Michelle has got the balance just right.

"Being a new mum in the midst of a heatwave is no match for Michelle Keegan's low-maintenance mane.

"Rather the seeking out fiddly styles that require precision, Michelle's loose, wavy style is a forever summer favourite, requiring minimal attention, but still creating the glam look that Mich is known for."

© emmyclarkson Michelle Keegan often leaves her brunette locks natural

Her lusciously long, thick, flowing hair is especially envy-inducing since some new mums experience some sort of hair loss after giving birth. Luckily, Michelle doesn't appear to be one of them.

Michelle's heatwave hair secrets

So how can we tame our frizz and flyaways like a celebrity? Back in 2020, the Brassic star admitted that she loves to use a £15 hair mask.

"Obviously, because of my job, my hair can get really damaged. It can look dry, it can look dull, so I'm constantly trying to find products to replenish my hair," explained Michelle, before recommending Give Me Cosmetics' Argan Oil & Coconut Oil Hair Mask.

© Instagram The Blame star previously revealed she loves a hair mask in the heatwave

Speaking of her holiday hair, Michelle, who worked with the brand, said, "The results were amazing."

In a video showing off her silky smooth blow-dried hair, she added: "It feels so soft and it looks really, really shiny."

HELLO!'s beauty team also recently spilt their frizz-busting hair secrets, including Amika's Frizz-Me-Not Hydrating Anti-Frizz Treatment, Fabriq's Reset, and even just styling air-dried hair into braids.

"On summer breaks, I simply wash my hair, comb through any knots and leave it to air dry. If I'm lucky, one of my friends who can do French braids is with me to plait my fringe out of the way," Melanie explained or her low-maintenance approach.

Perhaps hair masks, anti-frizz treatments and steering clear of heat-styling are the answers to adding moisture and taming my naturally unruly waves, too. I'll be putting this to the test on my late summer holiday in September!