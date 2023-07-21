Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor poses in nothing but string bikini bottoms during dreamy vacation
Subscribe

Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor poses in nothing but string bikini bottoms during dreamy vacation

Sailor Brinkley Cook is vacationing in France

Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook red carpet smiling
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor

Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor, set temperatures soaring when she posed in nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms while sunning herself in France. 

The 25-year-old appeared makeup-free in a selfie she shared on Instagram, showing off her tanned, bare skin while sunbathing surrounded by trees. Sailor protected her modesty with strategically placed arms covering her chest as she lay on her front to soak up the sun's rays. 

WATCH: Sailor Brinkley Cook wows in tiny string bikini

"When in France, do as the French do," she captioned the steamy photo of herself wearing a pair of red and white striped bottoms that boasted side-tie stings and exposed a hint of her derriere.  

Her mom was the first to comment, replying: "Smart, compassionate and drop dead gorgeous! Yes sir that my baby." Her followers were also blown away by her beauty, with one responding: "Literal Goddess." 

A second gushed: "Goddess Sailor, you are one gorgeous apple that fell nary an inch from your Goddess Mom tree." A third added: "Looking beautiful as always, Sailor." 

sailor brinkley cook sunbathing topless© Instagram
Sailor posed topless while sunning herself in France

There's no denying that Sailor appears confident in her own skin, and last month, she encouraged her followers to accept their bodies as they are. She penned: "As summer slowly creeps up on us… the exhausting rhetoric of the bikini body creeps up on us as well… 

"So let's all remember just how wonderful, magical, powerful, sensual, flexible, durable, fantastical and beautiful our bodies are. Just as they are. Right now. With or without a special diet. With or without a gnarly workout routine." 

sailor brinkley cook wearing bikini by the sea© Instagram
Sailor shared an important message about changing bikini bodies

Sailor continued: "Today. In this moment. No matter what. Celebrate yourself. Our bodies keep us safe and alive. They carry us through this life. They expand and shrink and build and stretch and curve and squish. Let’s enjoy the changing of the seasons and let’s enjoy the changes of our bodies. Celebrate the fact that you are here, you are alive, and [expletive] the rest. I love you."

Sailor Brinkley Cook poses for a photo for the brand Sacred + Divine© Instagram
Sailor is confident in her own skin

Her mother was one of the first to respond and wrote: "That's my girl." Fans also commented: "@christiebrinkley she is your girl, she's remarkably strong, beautiful, ambitious, loving and kind!!! Blessed to be your daughter," and, "@christiebrinkley She got it from you." 

Sailor's trip comes just weeks after she celebrated her birthday and shared a poignant message in which she praised herself for how far she has come over the last 10 years. 

Sailor Brinkley Cook poses with mom Christie Brinkley by the water in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
Christie and Sailor are incredibly close

"For the first birthday in quite a while I didn't catch the birthday blues. I held strongly to the belief in a version of myself that hasn't come to life yet & gave love to all the past versions that brought me here," she wrote. 

"This year I tried new things, moved through hardships with grace, celebrated my body, nourished my inner child, laughed more, cried less, became friends with the scary parts of my mind, made sure to dance at least twice a week, cherished my friendships, felt peace in my solitude, and found an incredible sense of true independence I've never felt before."

Other topics

More Celebrity Style

See more