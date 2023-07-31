Alexa is the daughter of the model and author and her former husband Billy Joel

Christie Brinkley has been enjoying a laid back weekend with her daughter Alexa Ray Joel, and the gorgeous former Sports Illustrated model has the pics to prove it. Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the 69-year-old posted some pictures of her eldest daughter alongside the caption "I am surrounded by beauty!"

In the photos, Alexa Ray Joel, 37, could be seen reclining and soaking up the sun in a floral one-piece swimsuit and sunglasses. The singer and songwriter, who is the daughter of Christie and her ex-husband Billy Joel, looked fantastic in the summery images in her bright red lipstick and large hoop earrings.

© Christie Brinkley on Instagram Alexa Ray Joel enjoying the sun with her mom

"My baby @alexarayjoel," continued Christie's loving caption, before it also name-dropped her beloved two dogs, Chester and Lionel, who appeared in other photos attached to the Insta carousel. The Cover Girl icon also celebrated her "organic garden" with a series of snaps of multi-colored flowers blooming both in nature, and within her house in a pretty blue vase.

© Christie Brinkley on Instagram Christie's indoor assortment of flowers

Fans reacting lovingly to the sweet post. "Love the flowers but your daughter is gorgeous," said one person, prompting Christie to reply: "I agree! She's the most beautiful flower in the garden."

© Christie Brinkley on Instagram The singer songwriter enjoying a moment's peace

"Happy Sunday. Beautiful photos," another wrote. "My favorites are the ones of your gorgeous daughter," they continued, which again got a response from the Ugly Betty guest star. "Me too!!" she replied, before adding: "My kids are the best things that ever grew in my garden."

© Christie Brinkley on Instagram The family's pet pooch Lionel

Christie is the proud mom of three children: Alexa Ray, who she shares with her second husband the musician Billy Joel; Jack Paris, who she shares with her third husband Richard Taubman; and her youngest daughter Sailor Lee, who Christie had with her fourth husband Peter Halsey Cook. The former model's first marriage to Jean-Francois Allaux ended with no children.

In early July 2023, Christie's whole extended family got together to celebrate Sailor's 25th birthday party at the beach.

WATCH: The extended Brinkley family celebrate Sailor's birthday

The National Lampoon's Vacation star's youngest daughter followed in her mom's professional footsteps as a model, and has recently wowed fans with several bikini photo shoots. While on vacation in France in mid-July, the 25-year-old captioned a photo of her sunbathing topless in nothing but a pair of red and white string bikini bottoms: "When in France, do as the French do."

Christie quickly took to the comments section of her daughter's post to praise Sailor's bold and gorgeous look. "Smart, compassionate and drop dead gorgeous! Yes sir that's my baby," she said.

© Christie Brinkley on Instagram Some of the flowers in the model's stunning garden

The world-famous blonde herself made waves on social media when she clapped back at comments on her Instagram which referred to her naturally ageing appearance. "Whoa Nelly ! The Wrinkle Brigade is out in full force in the comment thread!" she said, adding: "They are the people that scan celebrities' pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles, or anything that they can point to to critique.

"It must be some form of compensation for some thing they are lacking," she concluded, before thanking the fans who fight back with positivity in the comments section.