Christie Brinkley's swimsuit and gumboots combo at 71 will blow you away

Christie Brinkley can do no wrong when it comes to her sense of style and managed to pull off a look nobody was expecting for her latest photoshoot.

The 71-year-old model graced the pages of Social Life Magazine with a series of stunning images in which she showcased her undeniable beauty.

Christie wowed in dresses from floral to plunging but it was her swimsuit look which stole the show. See photos here.

The star modeled a strapless, blue one-piece which she teamed with a coverup. But it was her footwear that truly turned heads.

Christie ditched the idea of flip flops for green gumboots.

She looked completely at ease as she posted in the garden of her Hamptons home. Christie ran her hands through her hair and beamed for the camera as she lifted one leg onto the rim of a plant pot to create a fun-filled pose.

In another image, Christie rocked a shirt which she'd belted at the waist and teamed with another pair of gumboots — this time red — and a wide brimmed hat.

She looked radiant in every image, leaving fans wondering what her secrets are.

Eating right

Christie previously opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview from her home in which she spoke about her wellness regime.

"There is no typical day," she confessed. "Because of the nature of my job I need to be ready to go in any direction and that means the foundation of my life is about being healthy.

"I like to exercise so I am always able to move and go with the flow, and I like to eat foods that are healthy so I am fueling my body and I must say, usually I am the one still going when people younger than me are fading!"

The former Sports Illustrated star follows a vegetarian diet packed with grains and plenty of fruit and veg.

However, she hates the word 'diet' and says it's about a healthy way of living.

"We have to stop thinking of healthy eating as a "diet," which I call deny-eating," she told The Cut. "It's like you are denying something you should be having.

"Instead, you need to have a paradigm shift and be like, 'I have the opportunity to gift myself.'"

Keeping active

She also stays active and grabs any opportunity to fit in a bike ride, spin class, walk on the beach, yoga blitz or a workout with her Total Gym.

And when it comes to aging, Christie isn't about to slow down.

"A great time to take on new challenges, volunteer, travel, or start a new company," she said of being in her 70s. "The sky is the limit."