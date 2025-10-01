Jessica Alba throws it back to her Y2K style with photos that are 'such a mood'

The Y2K aesthetic is all the rage these days amongst Gen Z, however, early 2000s stars such as Jessica Alba made the looks iconic. The actress shared a carousel of fun throwback shots featuring actual paparazzi shots that were taken of her during that decade. The whole set was a walk down memory lane as Jessica was photographed holding a CD player, magazine, and a flip phone. She flaunted the Y2K aesthetic style-wise as she donned comfy sweatsuit sets, futuristic glasses, an assortment of tank tops, caps, hoop earrings and Gucci purses.

Jessica captioned the set: "She was suuuuuch a mood." This isn't the first time that the movie star sported the decades-based style. She also rocked black 2000s flare jeans to an outing in Miami in March 2025. She paired the pants with a black satin button-up shirt that she left open to reveal a black bandeau top underneath, which also had a fashion moment back then. She finished the look off with a chic black Chanel bag and gold jewelry.

Although the entrepreneur's style has evolved since her breakout in the 2000s, Jessica believes that the key to fashion is having fun and not following rules. The actress revealed that her newfound philosophy toward fashion came from gaining more confidence asmother she got older. She shared: "As I've gotten older, I just feel much more comfortable in my skin and I don't take anything as seriously."

© WireImage Jessica was a y2k style icon

She added: "When I was in my early 20s, I felt like everything mattered. I would overthink and overanalyze every decision. Now, I just don't care. I like to have fun and wear what feels good in the moment," per People. Jessica has a "go big or go home" style mindset, and she doesn't like to play it safe or follow trends.

© WireImage Jessica loved adding hats to her outfits in the 2000s

The entertainer added: "I'll layer necklaces and bangles, I'll wear big hoops, I do it all. The more casual my outfit is the further I go with layering, stacking and mixing metals. There are no rules anymore." Her two teen daughters have also gotten a flair for fashion thanks to their stylish mother.

© Getty Images Jessica enjoyed experimenting with different hairstyles

They're so inspired by her looks, that the duo often go "raiding" through Jessica's closet without permission. Jessica explained: "I wish they'd pay [to borrow my clothes] because they certainly wear it. I remember they went from being like, 'Oh my gosh, that looks like a mom would wear it' or, 'That's like a mom outfit,' and I would feel so insulted."

© Getty Images To this day Jessica loves playing with her style

She added: "Now they just steal everything." The mother-of-three is putting an end to the closet by "literally" labeling her clothes as a way to set a boundary with them.