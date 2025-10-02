Julia Roberts' latest appearance sparks major reaction for this iconic reason

Julia Roberts is no stranger to resurrecting a sartorial gem from deep within the archives – and for her latest appearance, she turned to one of her most recognizable looks of all time, channeling pure '90s nostalgia. The actress wore a strikingly similar ensemble to her Armani menswear suit from the 1990 Golden Globes as she stepped out in New York on Wednesday. Julia rocked a sharply tailored charcoal suit that featured a double-breasted blazer with structured shoulders reminiscent of her boxy Giorgio Armani ensemble. She layered the suit over a soft gray shirt and paired it with high-waisted pants detailed with classic pleats. Adding a playful twist, she completed the look with a navy tie adorned with an eclectic mix of brooches and pins — including a gold frog, a bird, and miniature gold cutlery.

At just 23 years old, Julia Roberts accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Steel Magnolias in the androgynous number. Julia purchased the Armani suit from the menswear department of the designer's Rodeo Drive boutique. The ensemble featured an oversized gray blazer adorned with brown buttons styled with matching high-waisted tailored pants, a white shirt, and a purple, floral-detailed tie. Unlike her original look, where her red curls were styled into a voluminous blowout with a side parting, on Wednesday, Julia pinned her auburn locks into an elegant updo and accessorized with a pair of hoops and pointed-toe black boots.

© GC Images Julia Roberts wore an oversized suit during her latest outing

During an interview with Extra, the actress revealed that her youngest child, Henry, borrowed her classic Armani ensemble. She admitted that the 18-year-old raided her closet and "had it on the other day". "I’m going to bring it to work tomorrow, and I want you to put it on," she told her co-star, Ayo Edebiri. "Stop. Are you kidding me?" replied Ayo.

© Getty Images The actress won a Golden Globe in 1990

Julia also reflected on the slouchy suit during her Life in Looks video for Vogue. "This was one of my all-time favorite outfits," she shared. "I did my hair, my girlfriend did my make-up… I don't even know that people wore really fancy gowns to the Golden Globes then the way they do now, but I thought that I was very extra in this outfit. I could not have known that it was going to become this, like, statement outfit. I just thought I looked fabulous, and I still have that suit." She continued: "I just thought I looked fabulous. And I still have that suit. Back in those days, there were no fashion rules. You just wore whatever you wanted to wear and I wore jeans and a white T-shirt all the time."