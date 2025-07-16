Lady Kitty Spencer has a movie star moment in 'unconventional' see-through skirt

Princess Diana's eldest niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, shared a bank of incredible photographs of herself in Rome, where she attended high-end brand Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Sartoria fashion show.

The mother-of-one dressed to impress, wearing a dazzling corset, which she teamed with a rather daring, some may say unconventional, see-through skirt. The global brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana is the best advert for their threads, and wearing one of their creations at Castel Sant' Angelo was a very good move.

The fashionista, who is married to businessman Michael Lewis, also added a bold statement necklace in gold and wore her famous blond hair bouffanted with voluminous curls.

Alongside her series of elite images on her Instagram account, Kitty penned: "Alta Sartoria at Castel Sant’Angelo. Breathtaking beauty and drama in a way only @dolcegabbana can create. #DGAltaSartoria."

Fans loved her new look. One Instagram follower wrote: "Literally walking art! Stunning!" Another added: "Bellissima Kitty!" and a third quipped: "This is Kitty’s world and we are just living in it."

Kitty's Serpentine moment

This is the second time in under a month that Kitty has caused jaws to drop with her attire.

© Getty Images Lady Kitty Spencer looked beautiful in blue

The 34-year-old headed to the Serpentine Gallery summer party in Kensington Gardens last month.

The model, who is represented by the Storm agency, looked breathtaking in an aqua blue ball gown made from billowing tulle. The gown featured a corseted strapless top with a cinched waist, and intricate appliqué flowers cascaded down the front.

© Getty Kitty's dressed dazzled onlookers at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025

Giving onlookers a true Cinderella-style moment, Kitty, whose twin sisters Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia are also fashion models, added a pair of strappy silver heels and swapped her slicked-updo for loose waves that put her blonde locks on full display.

© Getty Kitty's makeup look was on point

Beauty-wise, the daughter of Charles Spencer and Victoria Aitken rocked a pale, glossy pink lip and a warm brown smoky eye.

Kitty on her aunt, the late Princess Diana

Kitty was just six years old when Diana passed away.

© Getty Images Kitty is the niece of the late Princess Diana

Previously speaking to Hello! Fashion, she touched on her late aunt’s influence in the fashion industry.

"I think she’s iconic and I suppose it’s such a wonderful thing that her fashion influence is still enduring today. She was a great ambassador for British fashion.”