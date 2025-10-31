Tracee Ellis Ross dazzles fans with incredible bikini photos for 53rd birthday

Tracee Ellis Ross celebrated her 53rd birthday with a carousel of stunning bikini snaps, proving that she has always been an icon. The actress took to Instagram to share photos of herself over the years clad in various swimsuits, soaking up the sun and sand in various locations around the world. "In honor of this water baby's 53rd birthday, please enjoy this bathing suit retrospective spanning 1978-2025," she wrote in the caption. Tracee's friends and fans rushed to the comment section to exclaim over her svelte figure and share the birthday love.

Rapper Cardi B, musician Janelle Monae and actress Natalie Portman all sent their birthday wishes to Tracee, while a fan wrote, "Yeah ma'am!!! And the beautiful thing is that the confidence has remained the same!" and another added, "Only getting hotter with age." Another fan declared her to be aging like "fine wine," while a fourth chimed in, "Damn baby you don't age."

The Black-ish star has always been open about aging in the public eye, and shared on the NPR podcast It's Been A Minute that it was an "honor" to celebrate another trip around the sun. "I personally have always loved getting older, like genuinely, I think it's an honor to get older. Not everybody gets to get older, and I'm not sure why we don't look at it that way," she said.

"I know we are obsessed with youth. I would not go back if you paid me. Sure, my skin was tighter. Sure, my legs held muscle in a different way. But I am so much more comfortable in my skin." The fashionista previously stunned fans with her incredible figure in August, when she posed topless for the launch of her skincare line, Pattern Body.

To learn more about Tracee's journey to self-love, watch below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross's filter-free video earns huge praise from fans

Tracee is health conscious and always tries to fuel her body with nutritious food, yet often allows herself a treat. "I eat chocolate if I want chocolate. I'm a big salty person; I love olives, I love potato chips, I love French fries," she shared with PopSugar.

© Instagram Tracee shared several bikini photos to celebrate her 53rd birthday

"I eat a lot of all the other things that I eat [besides dairy, sugar and gluten]. I am not somebody who will sit down and eat a small bag of potato chips...I eat the whole bag!" The Golden Globe winner previously detailed her eating habits to Bon Appétit, sharing that she loved to snack between meals.

© Instagram The actress' friends and fans praised her ageless appearance

"I have nothing against three meals, but I usually do a couple extras," Tracee explained. "I do an earlier lunch with hard-boiled eggs and quinoa. Maybe I'll also sauté some vegetables to go with that, or do a Happy Egg Sandwich from the farmers' market. Basically, it's the time when I want a nice scramble on toast with butter."

© Instagram The star admitted that she loved to snack on chocolate and French fries

She continued: "Early dinner, around 6 p.m., is when I do salads with protein, such as sliced turkey, chicken, or crushed Brazil nuts if I'm tired of meat. Then I'll broil something – salmon, steak, chicken, maybe some vegetables. And I'll usually snack on something in front of the TV."