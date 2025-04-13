Tracee Ellis Ross rocks liquid leather black dress — then gives it a complete makeover for NYC outing

After the release of the new season of Black Mirror, its long-awaited series 7, Tracee Ellis Ross is looking back on her visit to New York City while on the promotional trail.

The actress, 52, stars in the series opener, "Common People," with Rashida Jones and Chris O'Dowd, and made several morning show, daytime talk show and late night appearances for the same.

One of those times was on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, wearing a gorgeous oversized black leather dress from Brandon Maxwell.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Does Tracee Ellis Ross have a partner?

She wore the larger-than-life fit like a pro instead of letting it envelope her, featuring a strap and an asymmetrical neckline. Tracee was styled in a blunt short ponytail, a bright led rip and matching stiletto pumps.

However, if there's one thing the actress can nail, it's versatility with her fashion, taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to reveal what she could do with the dress.

For a night out on the town, Tracee tucked the dress into a pair of wide-legged blue jeans, red converse sneakers and a more nude glam, sharing a reference photo of the original and then writing: "And now with jeans for dinner."

© Getty Images Tracee wore a black oversized leather dress from Brandon Maxwell

Tracee's love for fashion was likely passed down by her superstar mother, fellow style icon Diana Ross, and since her childhood, she had the passion for fashion, telling Elle the same in 2022.

"I've been in love with clothes since I was a little girl," she noted. "There's a photo of me wearing my mom's heels when I was three years old. I loved playing in her closet; I wore everything."

"I loved the idea of becoming someone else. Dressing up has always been how I express my creativity. For a while, especially in high school and during my teenage years, clothing was like my armor, a way to protect myself. If my outfit was good, I felt that I could conquer the entire world."

© Instagram She gave it a makeover for a dinner out in New York City

Tracee expanded upon that idea and how it carried forward into her years as an actress. "Later, in my 20s and 30s, when I began to feel more comfortable in my own skin, fashion became one of the most important means of my self-expression."

"I loved fashion and dressing well. Moreover, clothing – whether it's a T-shirt with some text on it or an incredible suit – can be a statement about who you are."

© Instagram The dress was tucked into a pair of wide-legged jeans and teamed with sneakers

When it came to being confident in her clothing choices, she attributed it to dressing purely for herself rather than to appease anyone else. "Feeling good is what's most important to me."

"You can end up in a difficult situation if you dress for others, living your life with others' opinions in mind. I was a stylist. I worked in the fashion industry for many years, and I always dressed myself until I found someone who meshed with me."

© Getty Images "There's a photo of me wearing my mom's heels when I was three years old. I loved playing in her closet."

The Black-ish star has most often worked with stylist to the stars Karla Welch, who also paired her with the black Brandon Maxwell dress, plus several other looks for Black Mirror promo.