George and Amal Clooney's epic $18m French chateau they bought in secret - photos

George and Amal Clooney's casual combined net worth of $570 million is partly down to their magnificent global property portfolio, which sees the Hollywood power couple with homes in Italy, England, New York, California, and more.

Every summer, the Clooneys retire to their $100 million lakeside bolthole in Lake Como, but the couple appear to have now fallen in love with a new European destination to ride out the winter, too.

This weekend, the Oceans Eleven actor and his civil rights lawyer sweetheart were seen walking through the streets of Contingac - a small village 20 miles from Brignolses - in the Cote d'Azur where they recently purchased a breathtaking chateau.

© MEGA Amal and George were seen in the South of France this weekend with their St Bernard puppy, Nelson

The couple, who were seen taking their new St Bernard puppy, Nelson, for one of his first walks in public, seemed familiar with the charming French village.

They visited a local art exhibition and dined at Picotte restaurant, a gourmet establishment that offers local cuisine with fresh and local produce.

© MEGA George and Amal Clooney have secretly moved to a magnificent new hideaway home in the South of France

Despite being rarely seen in France, the couple actually bought their French home, Domaine Le Canadel, an enchanting and sprawling 425-acre Provence wine estate for a reported $8.3 million in August 2021.

© MEGA The Clooney's multi-million dollar mansion sits on a wine estate, and comes with sprawling lawns and a swimming pool

The 18th century mansion comes with a pool, tennis court, boules pitch, vast gardens, an ornamental lake, olive grove and 25-acre vineyard; plenty of space to raise their six-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, who can already speak three languages.

Chatting to Jimmy Kimmel, the Boys in the Boat star revealed his children speak English, French and Italian, telling the talk show host: "I'm not a very smart person. I’ve armed my children, they speak French and Italian."

The Clooney's idyllic French estate is just a 25-minute drive from Chateau Miraval, formally co-owned by George's close friend and fellow actor Brad Pitt, and ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

George and Amal's love for Euorope has long been a shared interest in their marriage. Not only did they choose to tie-the-knot in a fairytale wedding in Venice, but they regularly vacation in Lake Como, Italy, where George has owned the magnificent Villa Oleandra since 2002.

© Taylor Hill Amal and George are the picture perfect couple, they tied the knot in 2014

The Up In The Air actor has denied reports that he is selling his famous Lake Como villa, which he said "changed his life in a very pleasant and unexpected way."

He bought Villa Oleandra in Northern Italy from the Heinz family in the noughties, and has since hosted stars like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Jennifer Aniston and Matt Damon.

© Getty Picture taken 17 March 2006 of George Clooney's Italian home, Villa Oleandra, situated on Lake Como's southwestern shores, in Laglio, just 5 Km from Cernobbio

The Clooney family's home dates back to the 18th century, and is located in Laglio. George initially purchased it for approximately $12 million, though it is now reportedly worth $100 million.

© Getty A duck flies over the empty dock at Villa Oleandra, owned by George Clooney, on March 18, 2006 in Como, Italy

The home includes a whopping 25 rooms, plus a swimming pool, a large garage, tennis court, full gym, a pizza room, and plenty of Italian charm and ornate detailings.