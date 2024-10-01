8 cosy fleece jackets to look stylish in this winter

The cold weather is officially here, so now is the time to level up your winter wardrobe with cosy pieces that can be worn on repeat. Fleece jackets are currently all over the high street, and the super soft material will keep you warm without compromising on style.

Layering is key during autumn, and every jacket in this edit is perfect for throwing on over chunky knitwear, while several pieces have a soft fleece lining for that extra warmth. Whether you're looking for a structured sherpa fleece jacket give a cosy finish to your slinky satin skirts or a teddy fleece with a hood to wrap up on your dog walks, scroll on to shop the stylish jackets that will be a staple in your wardrobe for the new season.

How to style a fleece jacket

The beauty of a fleece jacket is its versatility. The cosy style can be worn with everything from wide-leg trousers and loafers for the office to leggings and white trainers for a laid-back ensemble. Fleece jackets aren't just for daytime dressing, if you're opting for a structured style, I could totally see the soft jackets being worn over maxi dresses or black mini dresses and tights for a day-to-night look.

How I chose the best fleece jackets

Comfort: When it comes to colder months, cosiness is key. All of the fleece jackets in this edit are perfect for wrapping up, without compromising on style.

1/ 8 H&M Teddy Jacket © H&M £29.99 AT H&M Sizes: XXS-4XL

XXS-4XL Colours: Beige, Black, Dark Brown H&M's stylish teddy jacket is perfect for layering with its loose fit, dropped shoulder and discreet front pockets. It comes in wearable beige, black and chocolate brown colourways, and I can see it being worn over everything from satin maxi dresses to black mini skirts with tights and chunky boots.



2/ 8 M&S Borg Funnel Neck Jacket © M&S Sizes: 8-24

8-24 Colours: Grey, Brown Marks & Spencer's cosy borg jacket features a warm funnel neck and handy pockets, finished with a versatile regular cut. The staple grey and brown colourways will pair with anything in your wardrobe this season, from leather trousers to knitted cardigans.



3/ 8 The North Face Women's Extreme Pile Pullover Fleece © The North Face £135 AT THE NORTH FACE Sizes: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Colours: White, Black, Gravel You can't get much cosier than The North Face's Extrem Pile Pullover Fleece. Featuring heavyweight high-pile fleece, it's designed to deliver comfort even during extreme weather. It has zipped pockets to keep your hands warm, finished with adjustable cord cuffs and a centre zip.



4/ 8 New Look Abstract Print Borg Jacket © New Look Sizes: S-L

S-L Colours: White Abstract If you're looking for a fleece jacket that will elevate all of your outfits, New Look's abstract print number is the one. Made with warm borg materials, it has a zip-up design and a high collar, and I'd pair mine with black wide-leg trousers and an oversized jumper.



5/ 8 Topshop Borg Cropped Fleece Hoodie © ASOS £40 AT ASOS Sizes: 4-16

4-16 Colours: Black, Blue, Toffee Finding a hooded jacket that is still stylish is a struggle, so I'm in love with Topshop's Borg jacket. It has a relaxed fit, dropped shoulders, and side pockets, and cosy design is giving major cool girl vibes. Pair it with slouchy jeans, a fitted white T-shirt, and white trainers to complete the look.



6/ 8 Nobody's Child Zip Through Borg Coat © Nobody's Child £99 AT NOBODY'S CHILD Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colours: Brown Brown is everywhere this season, and Nobody's Child's Borg fleece jacket is so perfect for the cold weather. The flattering crew neck, relaxed cut, and super soft finish make it so comfortable for throwing on daily, and it could be paired with everything from jeans to leggings and tailored trousers.



7/ 8 Stradivarius Zip-Up Faux Shearling Jacket © Stradivarius £45.99 AT STRADIVARIUS Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colours: Grey, Blue, Pink Made with soft shearing fabric, Stradivarius has nailed the stylish fleece look. It has an adjustable hem with elastic drawstrings, side pockets, and a zip-up front, complete with a warm fleece lining that will be a saviour in the cold winter months.

