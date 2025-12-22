Bikini-clad Dua Lipa displays toned physique alongside ripped fiancé Callum Turner in beachside photos

Dua Lipa and her fiancé, Callum Turner, are enjoying a romantic beachside break after she wrapped the Latin America leg of her Radical Optimism tour in Mexico City last week.

The 30-year-old wasted no time slipping into an array of bikinis to soak up the sun with her actor beau, and both of them were the envy of her social media followers.

Dua looked gorgeous as she displayed her jaw-dropping physique in a black bikini while posing for a mirror selfie, highlighting her tiny waist and toned stomach.

She later changed into an animal print two-piece to pose on her knees in the water, before sharing a James Bond-worthy shot of Callum walking up the beach with his ripped torso and bulging biceps on display.

© Instagram Dua looked incredible in her black bikini

Engagement

Dua and Callum were first linked in January 2024, and the singer confirmed she and the British actor were engaged during a June interview with British Vogue.

"Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting," Dua said. "This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever – it's a really special feeling."

© Instagram Dua showed off her toned physique

Dua also revealed that Callum made sure to consult her sister and best friends on her custom-made engagement ring.

"I'm obsessed with it. It's so me," she gushed. It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

© Instagram Dua slipped into an animal print bikini for a beachside photo

But, she's not focused on wedding planning just yet.

"I want to finish my tour, Callum's shooting, so we're just enjoying this period," Dua explained. "I've never been someone who's really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I'm like: 'Oh, what would I wear?'"

Dua also revealed that while the pair do want to become parents one day, starting a family would come down to timing for the singer and her actor beau.

© Instagram Callum showed off his ripped physique too

"I'd love to have kids one day," she told the publication. "But it's like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time – how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I'd have to take."

"I think it's just one of those things that's going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there's so much more to raising a child than just loving children," she said.

© Instagram Dua and Callum aren't focused on wedding planning just yet

Dua also reflected on turning 30 in August, telling the publication: "I've been thinking about it a lot. Because your 20s are just so tumultuous in the way you think about yourself and your body.

"And I don't know, now I feel like I've come to a place – I've become better at taking care of myself and working out and dancing."