Sarah Michelle Gellar stuns in embellished mini dress alongside surprise date The Buffy star was joined by a very famous plus one

Sarah Michelle Gellar is no stranger to red carpets – but on Thursday she made more of a splash than usual thanks to her very famous date.

The 45-year-old attended the premiere of her new Paramount+ show, Wolf Pack, and was joined by her actor husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. – marking their first red carpet appearance together in 11 years!

Sarah and Freddie delighted onlookers as they held hands while posing for photos, with Freddie turning up to publicly support his wife in her new show, which she is also an executive producer on.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum looked incredible on her big night, wearing an eye-catching Oscar de la Renta mini dress featuring elaborate crystal and beaded floral embellishment, a self-tie open back, and padded shoulders.

Freddie made sure not to upstage his wife and kept his look simple by wearing a stylish all-black outfit paired with a fedora.

Sarah and Freddie met in 1997 when they were filming the teen horror movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and they started dating in 2000.

Sarah and Freddie walked their first red carpet in 11 years

They tied the knot on 1 September 2002, and are now proud parents to two children, daughter Charlotte Grace, 13, and son Rocky, ten.

Last September, they celebrated their milestone 20th anniversary, with Sarah sharing a throwback photo from her wedding to Freddie on Instagram.

The couple have been married almost 21 years

In the snap, Sarah looked stunning in a strapless ruffled bridal gown with her blonde hair fastened into a neat bun while she grinned at her new husband, who was affectionately kissing her hand and dressed in a coordinating white suit.

"20," Sarah simply wrote in the caption. She also took to her Stories to poke fun at Howard Stern by posting the conversation he had with Freddie before their wedding, in which he told the actor their relationship wouldn't last.

