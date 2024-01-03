Sarah Michelle Gellar is a sun-kissed goddess in risque swimsuit photos

Sarah Michelle Gellar spent New Year's on vacation and the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star has shared some gloriously stunning sun-kissed photos from her time away as she rocked a variety of swimsuits.

In the first snap, the 46-year-old looked beautiful in a striking orange one-piece that was paired with a sunhat as she posed by her pool's cabana. A second snap saw her soaking up the sun's rays in a magical floral bikini, while continuing to style out her sunhat and now adding a snazzy pair of sunglasses to the ensemble.

The star also shared a photo of herself lounging in her orange swimsuit alongside an outfit for her night outings which consisted of a pair of ripped short shorts and a lacy black shirt.

In the caption, Sarah teased: "If I've left you unread… Here is why. Vacation photo dump part one," and her followers were quick to react to the sensational photos.

One enthused: "Still slaying in 2024," while a second penned: "Meanwhile I'm over here binge watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer again like I don’t know everything that's about to happen," and a third added: "Beautiful as ever. Must be a sun loving vampire don't age."

A fourth commented: "Looks like an amazing vacation! Can't wait to see more pics," and a fifth posted: "You should sell this as a calendar," while others noted one of her holiday reads, The Fourth Wing.

Sarah was likely joined on her trip by husband Freddie Prinze Jr and their two children, Charlotte, 14, and Rocky, 11. In 2023, the family enjoyed a gorgeous holiday in Italy, with Sarah sharing many of the highlights online.

In several pictures, the family appeared to have enjoyed a day out on the lake, with Charlotte, 13 posing in a similar outfit to her mom, who wore a plunging black swimsuit with long sleeves.

Other snaps showed the family-of-four on a hike with several dogs, with Sarah keeping cool in an oversized rattan hat and Freddie rocking a mint green tee and contrasting baseball cap.

They visited Florence on their trip, and the Cruel Intentions actress and her family got all dressed up for a special night out, with Sarah rocking a black mini dress with one-shoulder detailing paired with a chain strap handbag, while teen Charlotte wore a blush satin mini dress with long sleeves.