Victoria Beckham, 51, wows in unexpected dress held together with safety pins

Victoria Beckham has shared her design skills as she modelled a berry-hued dress held together with safety pins. The star appeared to be hard at work in the London studio, from where she runs her fashion label, in snaps shared to social media.

Victoria, 51, looked stylish as she posed in front of a mirror in the elegant long-sleeved, full-length frock, which featured a subtle split and pleating. She accessorised with wavy hair and black peep-toe heels.

However, the dress doesn't seem to be quite ready to add to her collection just yet. In another image shared with her 33 million followers on Instagram, she posted a close-up of the fabric held together with several safety pins.

The Spice Girl has stepped out in a number of her own finished designs in recent weeks, including a slinky teal green dress for Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty’s December wedding. She also wore a stunning black number for New Year’s Eve that was also from her own line.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Victoria appeared to be working hard in her design studio

Victoria opened up about her £70 million brand in her recent Netflix documentary, Victoria Beckham, which showed her preparing for Paris Fashion Week. Her designs are now worn by the likes of Angelia Jolie, Salma Hayek and Eva Longoria.

Victoria's family heartache

It seems that Victoria is getting her head to work after a tumultuous Christmas in which she and David, 50, remain estranged from their eldest son Brooklyn, 26. To mark New Year’s Eve, the mother-of-four shared a throwback photo of her husband with their firstborn alongside a red love heart.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham The star's new dress appeared to not be quite runway-ready

David himself shared a black-and-white snap featuring Victoria with all four of his children, which he captioned: "You are my life, I love you all, love Daddy. On to 2026." The post was made at the tail-end of a year in which he has enjoyed numerous personal milestones - including being knighted - without Brooklyn by his side.

Indeed, it was something clearly on his mind when he captioned another carousel: "I feel very lucky to have had the year I've had in 2025 full of moments that I will never forget from my 50th to my knighthood (still pinching myself ) and then finishing with winning the MLS as an owner. I'm so grateful to my incredible wife, my amazing children, my friends and team I work with every single day, nothing would have been possible without you all."

© BACKGRID The mother-of-four wowed in her own design at Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty's wedding

Meanwhile, Brooklyn - who spent the festive season with his wife Nicola Peltz and her family in the US - has continued to ignore his parents’ olive branches to end the feeud, for which an official reason hasn't been given. It was confirmed by his younger brother Cruz, 20, that he had blocked his entire family on Instagram - including brother Romeo, 23, and 14-year-old sister Harper.