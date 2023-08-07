Holly Ramsay is a bronzed goddess in string bikini - and beau Adam Peaty has the best reaction

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly channelled her inner Bond Girl at the weekend as she soaked up the sunshine in a gorgeous string bikini.

In a snapshot shared to Instagram, the 23-year-old influencer posted a slew of sun-drenched snaps giving fans a glimpse inside her trip to Croatia.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly is a sun-kissed beach babe in yellow bikini

Amongst the images, Holly made sure to post two sensational bikini snaps – and wow did she look flawless. Opting for a splash of colour, the blonde beauty donned a bold retro bikini emblazoned with technicolour flowers.

Her gorgeous two-piece featured a pair of side-tie bottoms and a matching bikini top with a flattering halter neck. She wore her blonde tresses slicked back and accessorised with a pair of trusty black sunglasses.

© Instagram Holly enjoyed a blissful trip to Croatia

The star appeared in her element as she beamed for the camera whilst perched on a jetty with her bronzed legs immersed in the crystal-clear water.

Elsewhere, Holly stunned fans with a breathtaking snapshot of the setting sun. She managed to perfectly capture the warm honey-hued light as it rolled across the sea.

"Summer lover," she noted in her caption, followed by a string of quintessentially holiday-themed emojis.

© Instagram Holly enjoyed a tranquil moment

Holly's post quickly caught the attention of her followers, most notably her boyfriend Adam Peaty, 28, who was amongst the first to react. "Get me there [heart-eye emoji]" he penned, to which Holly responded: "@adam_peaty if you're there, I'm there," followed by a white heart emoji.

Other awestruck fans raced to heap praise on the fashionista's appearance, with one writing: "Stunning," while a second gushed: "What a beauty."

A third remarked: "Gorgeous," and a fourth sweetly added: "Definitely my favourite country to visit."

© Instagram The star shared a slew of stunning photos

Holly and her Olympian beau Adam have been going from strength to strength since finding love earlier this year. Whilst the couple have kept details of their relationship under wraps, the duo have posted numerous photos online sharing a glimpse inside their romantic trips.

Back in June, the smitten duo travelled to Rome where the Olympic swimmer made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Settecolli Trophy to honour fellow swimmer Fabio Scozzoli ahead of his retirement.

© Instagram Adam Peaty showed off his tattoos whilst posing for Holly

Taking to her social media profile, Holly shared nine photos of their weekend away, including an adorable stop sign with the word 'Love' written over it. The 23-year-old also shared a photo of her and Adam's feet together ahead of a glam outing, and a snap of Adam posing for her next to a photobooth.

Holly's younger sister Tilly, who also took part in Strictly Come Dancing alongside Adam, was quick to like Holly's holiday photo dump.

© Getty The couple attended the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone

Other fans, meanwhile, swooned over Holly's summer wardrobe, with one writing: "Pretty, that pink dress is so cute," while a second noted: "Looking lovely as ever [red heart emoji] hope you're both having a lovely time."

A third wrote: "Gorgeous," and a fourth enthused: "Splendid pics @hollyramsayy."