﻿
16 Photos | Fashion

16 incredible dresses on the BRITs red carpet

We can't choose our favourite...

...
16 incredible dresses on the BRITs red carpet
You're reading

16 incredible dresses on the BRITs red carpet

1/16
Next

Michelle Keegan's plunging silver gown is the talk of the 2020 Brit Awards
aj-odudu
1/16

The 2020 BRIT Awards is set to be a night to remember! As well as spectacular performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi, it also provides a fun-filled evening of celebrity fashion. After all, there's no better place to get our dose of show-stopping gowns and edgy outfits than on the red carpet of one of the biggest nights of awards season. From Lizzo's statement chocolate wrapper gown to Ashley Roberts' midriff-baring ensemble, we've rounded up some of the best outfits that have got everyone talking at this year's Brits...

 

AJ Odudu

With a glittered top and feathered skirt, AJ's dress would make the Strictly Come Dancing wardrobe department very proud! We're loving the gold lining of her skirt and matching metallic heels.

Ashley Roberts
Photo: © Getty Images
3/16

Ashley Roberts

If our abs were half as toned as Ashley's we'd have them on display too! Showing off her fabulous physique, the Heart Radio star channelled The Little Mermaid's Ariel in a sparkly bralette and matching skirt.

lizzo
Photo: © Getty Images
4/16

Lizzo

There's no denying Lizzo loves to make a fashion statement, and this chocolate wrapper-inspired gown was sure to turn heads! But we are a little obsessed with her white and brown glittery chocolate clutch. 

Abby Clancy
5/16

Abby Clancy

The model wowed the crowd in an ultra-short mini dress that showed off her toned legs. With a straight neckline and a long train, Abby kept the rest of her look simple.

celeste
Photo: © Getty Images
6/16

Celeste

Singer-songwriter Celeste opted for a vintage cream midi which featured a collared neckline and silver embellishments. To finish off her look, she added black lace gloves and socks and styled her hair in glamorous waves. 

laura-whitmore
7/16

Laura Whitmore

Love Island presenter Laura rocked a sparkly silver mini dress covered in a black and white newspaper print and finished off her look with matching black accessories. How cool is her feathered bag?

mabel
8/16

Mabel

What better colour to wear on the red carpet than red itself? Covered in sequins and featuring statement material around the waist, Mabel's strapless dress certainly did not blend into the background. 

Charli XCX
Photo: © Getty Images
9/16

Charli XCX

Looking ultra-glam, the singer-songwriter wore a black tulle gown with statement sleeves and added a touch of sparkle with her diamond choker. 

Fleur East
Photo: © Rex
10/16

Fleur East

A far cry from her time in the I'm A Celeb jungle, Fleur rocked an oversized white suit with black stitching. 

Montana Brown
Photo: © Getty Images
11/16

Montana Brown

With a sheer chainmail dress layered over a yellow corset, Montana was sure to turn heads on the red carpet. She paired the one-shouldered dress with matching metallic heels 

Mel C
Photo: © Getty Images
12/16

Mel C

Sporty Spice Mel C rocked a black Grecian-style gown with a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps and a long plaited belt. Simply stunning!

Yasmin Evans
Photo: © Getty Images
13/16

Yasmin Evans

The peachy tones of Yasmin's mini dress perfectly match her silk heels. So pretty!

Becca Dudley
Photo: © Getty Images
14/16

Becca Dudley

The 28-year-old presenter opted for an edgy look by pairing her black sparkly mini dress with chunky black boots. It's the perfect outfit for a girls night out, even down to the wet-look hair. 

Clara Amfo
Photo: © Rex
15/16

Clara Amfo

BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara looked chic in a monochrome ensemble, and her flared black trousers were giving us serious Victoria Beckham vibes. 

Vick Hope
Photo: © Rex
16/16

Vick Hope

An LBD works for any occasion, even the red carpet! Vick's twist on the classic colour included sheer panels on the bodice and a tiered tulle skirt. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...