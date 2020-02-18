The 2020 BRIT Awards is set to be a night to remember! As well as spectacular performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi, it also provides a fun-filled evening of celebrity fashion. After all, there's no better place to get our dose of show-stopping gowns and edgy outfits than on the red carpet of one of the biggest nights of awards season. From Lizzo's statement chocolate wrapper gown to Ashley Roberts' midriff-baring ensemble, we've rounded up some of the best outfits that have got everyone talking at this year's Brits...
AJ Odudu
With a glittered top and feathered skirt, AJ's dress would make the Strictly Come Dancing wardrobe department very proud! We're loving the gold lining of her skirt and matching metallic heels.