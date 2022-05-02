Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks

The first Monday in May is finally upon us and that can only mean one thing – the Met Gala has arrived!
While it's only been eight months since its last outing due to coronavirus-related delays, this year's ball promises to be bigger and better than ever thanks to the fabulous theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or 'Gilded Glamour and White Tie' – you basically can't get more formal than this!
Co-chaired by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda, while Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, and Instagram’s Adam Mosseri will serve as honorary co-chairs, guests at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art have been asked "to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York".
Fashion at the time of the Gilded Age, a major period of economic growth in American history, featured corsets, long-boned bodices, and hourglass silhouettes, so expect to see elaborate floor-length gowns with evening gloves, and the odd tiara or two, and men in tailcoats, white waistcoats, and white bow ties.
Here are the most glamorous red carpet looks from the 2022 Met Gala…
Phoebe Dynevor
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor looked gorgeous in a black sheer Louis Vuitton lace dress with a tulle skirt that featured a thigh-split and delicate bead detailing on the hem. We love her darker locks styled into bouncy curls.