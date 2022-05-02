﻿
24 Photos | Fashion

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks

This year's theme is Gilded Glamour

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks

1/24
Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
1/24

The first Monday in May is finally upon us and that can only mean one thing – the Met Gala has arrived!

While it's only been eight months since its last outing due to coronavirus-related delays, this year's ball promises to be bigger and better than ever thanks to the fabulous theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or 'Gilded Glamour and White Tie' – you basically can't get more formal than this!

Co-chaired by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda, while Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, and Instagram’s Adam Mosseri will serve as honorary co-chairs, guests at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art have been asked "to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York".

Fashion at the time of the Gilded Age, a major period of economic growth in American history, featured corsets, long-boned bodices, and hourglass silhouettes, so expect to see elaborate floor-length gowns with evening gloves, and the odd tiara or two, and men in tailcoats, white waistcoats, and white bow ties.

Here are the most glamorous red carpet looks from the 2022 Met Gala…

Phoebe Dynevor

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor looked gorgeous in a black sheer Louis Vuitton lace dress with a tulle skirt that featured a thigh-split and delicate bead detailing on the hem. We love her darker locks styled into bouncy curls.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
2/24

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Met Gala co-chairs Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds looked like royalty on the red carpet. Blake's Atelier Versace dress was an optical illusion as it changed from bronze to blue halfway up the stairs to the museum.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
3/24

Blake's eye-catching strapless metallic gown reportedly symbolizes the oxidation of the Statue of Liberty, and its intricate beading represents the ceiling of Grand Central Station. Blake told E! News that the bodice of the dress represents the Empire State Building.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
4/24

Emma Stone

New mom Emma Stone looked like a ballerina in her short white Louis Vuitton dress that featured a low-cut neckline and a pretty feathered hem.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
5/24

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung looked elegant in this silky white dress with delicate draping.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
6/24

Amber Valletta

Actress Amber Valletta looked beautiful in a gold pleated gown with structured shoulders. 

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
7/24

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer opted for a black Chloé dress with a jagged hemline and a pair of sunglasses.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
8/24

Anna Wintour

Vogue editor-in-chief and honorary co-chair Anna Wintour rocked a tiara with her colorful Chanel column dress and matching tasseled cape.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
9/24

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello rocked an elaborate white gown with multi-colored floral embellishments by Prabal Gurung. 

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
10/24

Camila Mendes

Riverdale star Camila Mendes opted for a striking gold dress with an eye-catching tasseled skirt and nude evening gloves.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
11/24

Cynthia Erivo

Actress and singer Cynthia Erivo made a statement in her elaborate white, Louis Vuitton dress that featured a stunning feather train.
 

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
12/24

Gemma Chan

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan looked like a work of art in her sculptured black and silver Louis Vuitton dress that dazzled with intricately placed beads and gems.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
13/24

James Corden and Julia Carey

James Corden looked dapper in a classic black suit with a white bowtie, while his wife Julia Carey stunned in a green velvet, floor-length dress with Victorian-style lace detailing and a high neck.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
14/24

Janelle Monae

Singer Janelle Monae was a vision in Ralph Lauren and Delfina Delettrez.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
15/24

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore looked typically gorgeous in this Grecian-style dress with matching elbow-length gloves.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
16/24

Kacey Musgraves

Country music singer Kacey Musgraves wowed in this beautiful Prada gown with bejeweled detailing, accessorizing with a large feather fan.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
17/24

Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber wore this stunning Alexander McQueen, silver beaded dress with fringe detailing.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
18/24

Maude Apatow

Euphoria star Maude Apatow looked elegant in this beautiful sheer Miu Miu dress with velvet cups and beaded fringe detailing.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
19/24

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling highlighted her recent weight loss in this stunning lavender gown by Prabal Gurung. We love the purple flower detailing on the shoulders.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
20/24

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker made a statement in this black-and-white Christopher John Rogers dress and a feathered hat.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
21/24

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner highlighted her baby bump in a floor-length black Louis Vuitton dress that had fishnet-style cut-out detailing across the shoulders and stomach. Her husband Joe Jonas added a quirky touch to his white Louis Vuitton tailcoat, which extended from the back to the floor.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
22/24

Tommy Dorfman

Tommy rocked a green latex Christopher Kane fishtail dress with black latex evening gloves.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
23/24

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens, who co-hosted the Meta Gala red carpet livestream, looked like a gothic princess in her sheer black Moschino gown that featured puff sleeves, lace detailing across her chest, and a stunning lace train.

Met Gala 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks
Photo: © Getty Images
24/24

Venus Williams

Venus Williams kept it slick in a black Chloé pantsuit with a blinding diamond necklace.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

