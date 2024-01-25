Lily James looks phenomenal in backless swimsuit for head-turning beach photos

Lily James sparked a huge response from her following when she shared a gorgeous photo of herself rocking a swimsuit on the beach.

The Iron Claw actress is enjoying sunnier climes for her first on-location job of 2024 – and fortunately for Lily, it didn't look too challenging.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old shared two black-and-white photos which saw her strolling along a sandy beach while wearing a bathing suit by celebrity-loved brand, Hunza G.

The first image captured Lily from side-on, with her turning her head slightly to give a sweet smile to the camera.

Her exposed back could be seen in the brand's classic swimsuit, which boasts a scoop back and high-cut leg which no doubt made Lily's look never-ending.

The second photo was of Lily from behind and her smooth skin was on full display as she looked out on her picturesque surroundings.

The Cinderella star appeared to be makeup-free and wore her hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head, accessorizing with a pair of small, hooped earrings.

Captioning the gorgeous photos, she simply penned: "First job on location 2024 Captured By @halleybrisker."

Her fans were quick to react with many blown away by her natural beauty, leaving comments like "Beautiful", "So stunning", and "Gorgeous photos".

Lily's appearances often cause a stir thanks to her effortless style – but none have sparked quite the reaction as her transformation into Pamela Anderson for Hulu's Pam & Tommy series in 2022.

For her role, the British-born actress turned to personal trainer Matt Bevan to help her emulate Pamela's unforgettable physique in her iconic red Baywatch swimsuit, and as you can see in the video below, Lily looked just as incredible.

WATCH: Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson in that red swimsuit

"With Lily playing such an icon, there was always going to be a huge pressure to look as much like Pamela as possible," Matt previously told British Vogue.

"But what I always feel is equally important is getting my clients to a place where they can perform their absolute best – that meant embodying Anderson's inner confidence and strength, as well as getting Lily as aesthetically close to accurately portraying her as possible."

The duo worked together for four months to achieve the goal, but because of lockdown restrictions at the time, they were forced to train virtually.

"We had to get creative and made use of light dumbbells, resistance bands, sliding discs, and towels,” he said. "Then we adjusted variables, such as the tempo of each exercise, stability, and range of motion.

"After that, we moved into full body strength, circuit-based workouts, increasing her strength and aerobic conditioning."

It wasn't just the four or five weekly sessions that altered Lily's physique – she had to make changes to her diet too.

"I worked out her calorific needs and then sent her a couple of weeks of sample menus with some recipes in, and Lily took ownership," Matt explained.

"We stuck to three meals a day and a couple of snacks. I don't like anyone to be limiting what they love, so she was allowed to have a treat or two weekly."

Lily was so impressed with her transformation; she told Matt that she went from "zero to hero" when it comes to exercise.

He added: "It can be difficult to change physically without real commitment – particularly with a goal like Pamela Anderson! But we trained consistently, and that’s exactly what we did."

