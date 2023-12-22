Isla Fisher, 47, looks phenomenal rocking plunging swimsuit in gorgeous makeup-free photos

Isla Fisher is enjoying a beach vacation ahead of the holidays with her family and on Thursday she showed off her incredible physique in a green swimsuit.

The 47-year-old was all smiles as she posed for one photo in front of a swimming pool alongside Father Christmas, wrapping her arms around his waist while displaying her long legs in her festive, plunging one-piece.

With the sun shining down on her, the 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' actress looked radiant as she beamed for the camera, accessorizing her bathing suit with a pair of black sunglasses and a green and white baseball cap to protect her auburn hair.

© Instagram Isla Fisher showed off her incredible physique while posing with Father Christmas

Another photo shared on her Instagram Story saw her posing with a friend, who looked equally gorgeous in a pink and red bikini, as they soaked up the sun's rays.

There's no denying that Isla looks incredible, which she attributes to a balanced diet as she is not a fan of working out at the gym. "I'm definitely not a morning person. I struggle to be happy before 11 am, even though my alarm goes off at 7 am," she told The Sun.

"I'll take a quick shower and usually dress in workout wear in an attempt to inspire myself to exercise at some point during the day, which rarely happens."

© Instagram Isla Fisher and her friend both looked gorgeous in their swimwear

When she does exercise, the actress prefers swimming with her children, Olive, 15, Elula, 12, and Montgomery, eight, and hiking near her home in Perth in her native Australia.

She also practices yoga as she loves the "mind-body experience" she gets, especially after a busy day.

When it comes to her diet, Isla once confessed that she "eats like a seagull" but is mindful about what she puts into her body. "Usually, I'll grab whatever the other people in my house don't want, which is anything from spare carrots to nuts and leftover pasta," she explained.

Isla Fisher is not a fan of going to the gym

"I have a giant bag of cashew nuts at all times in case I need a quick snack, too. I never bother cooking just for myself – I'll send for takeout or have a meeting at a restaurant for lunch."

Speaking about her daily diet, Isla said: "Breakfast is a flurry of making porridge and Rice Krispies. Before I head out the door, I'll make myself a latte with our fancy coffee machine.

© Instagram Isla Fisher enjoys hiking and yoga

"When I'm working on a book, I need frequent breaks to keep my spirits up, and I'll tuck into a pastry whenever I run out of inspiration. It means I can barely fit into my jeans by the time I've completed the book!" she joked.

For dinner, Isla loves to dine on her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen's "amazing tomato sauce". "He crams it full of secret veggies and it's honestly better than any marinara I've ever tasted – even from Italy!" she raved.

© Getty Images Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen married in Paris in 2010

"If I'm cooking dinner then I like to make chicken soup, grilled fish, or something child-friendly like schnitzel. If I was on death row my last meal would definitely be Thai green chicken curry."

