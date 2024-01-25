Nicole Kidman dares to bare in latex lingerie as she poses with a snake in jaw-dropping new photos

Nicole Kidman looked almost unrecognizable as she posed with a snake in risqué lingerie for one of her most daring photoshoots yet.

The 56-year-old graces the cover of Vogue Australia's February issue and she proved she is a fan of the reptile as she let one wrap around her neck while she held it against her cleavage for the bold cover image.

Photographed by renowned photographer Steven Klein, Nicole looked incredible wearing a red latex dress that boasted a plunging black lace neckline as she suggestively placed one perfectly manicured hand against her chest.

In another image, Nicole stands side-on while wearing a knee-length, nude-colored latex skirt with a black strapless latex bra.

Her statuesque frame is evident with her long legs taking center stage in a pair of metallic heels, while she poses with her hands on her hips.

Her blonde hair has been styled in voluminous waves and gives off serious bed-head vibes but in a chic way, only Nicole can do.

Keeping with the grunge aesthetic, the Big Little Lies star rocks heavy black eye makeup with a nude lip against her porcelain skin.

Her followers were left in awe over the photos, with one responding: "I just don't understand how you keep getting better!"

A second said: "She's an icon, she's a legend, and she is the moment." A third added: "Brave, bold, and provocative."

The magazine also shared a behind-the-scenes video from Nicole's shoot, which you can see below, and she modeled a variety of stunning looks – all of which included the black snake wrapped around some part of her body.

One, in particular, saw Nicole wearing a lace bralette that barely contained her with a long black skirt that featured a clear, structured panel across her hips. While the snake started around her neck, it eventually made its way down to wrap around her tiny waist.

While working with a live snake might make some people queasy, the Expats star wasn't fazed at all – in fact, the snake was her idea.

© Getty Images Nicole has never done a photoshoot with snakes before

"I think they're very beautiful," she told the publication, admitting she has never done a photoshoot with one before.

Speaking about her love for the reptiles, Nicole revealed she finds them "alluring" and is fascinated by the way "they slither and move" and shed their skin. “You can become and try different things, all the time, which is what excites me,” she explained.

© CHARLY TRIBALLEAU Nicole looks incredible at 56

During the accompanying interview, Nicole was asked if she feels like she is "reinventing herself", even though she has enjoyed a successful career spanning four decades.

"I don't even see it as reinvention," she said. "I think it's more like different facets that you discover that are in existence, but you are attuned to the discovery of them.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Nicole doesn't need to reinvent herself

"Yes, I remain very open and still very passionate about what I do, and curious. And those elements haven't been dampened."

She added: "You can either become more rigid as you become older, but you can also become more free."

