Alessandra de Osma's best fashion moments

Alessandra de Osma may have married a royal - Prince Christian of Hanover, whose step-siblings include Pierre, Charlotte and Andrea Casiraghi and their spouses Beatrice Borromeo and Tatiana Casiraghi) - but the brunette beauty was long known as the "Princess of the Andes." She was born in Peru and now resides in Madrid, but wherever she goes Alessandra leaves her sartorial mark. From royal weddings to fashion weeks, click through to see her most stylish moments...
Alessandra played up her Latin-American roots in an embroidered fuchsia dress with matching Aquazzura pumps and ladylike accents at the neck and sleeves.

Photo: © Getty Images

At the 2016 Dior Cruise show, Sassa slipped into a white dress with a zipper enclosure up the front, which she topped with a pretty periwinkle coat.

Photo: © Getty Images

Alessandra was a vision in a frothy white confection as she posed with Prince Christian at the 2017 Rose Ball in Monaco.

Photo: © Getty Images

The bride-to-be, known as Sassa, visited Barcelona's Bridal Fashion Week in a fashion-forward black ensemble featuring fringed hems, which she paired with black sandals and a blue handbag.

Photo: © Getty Images

Alessandra was a golden goddess at her new step-brother Pierre Casiraghi's wedding to Beatrice Borromeo in Italy, which she attended with Prince Christian.

Photo: © Getty Images

The statuesque brunette was well-coordinated in Stressa, Italy for Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo's wedding.

Photo: © Getty Images

For the Telva Beauty Awards in 2017, the stylish royal slipped into a chic pair of brown slacks with a pretty ruffled blue shirt.

Photo: © Getty Images

Alessandra was a ray of sunshine at the Jorge Vazquez show in early 2017, where she paired a fringed golden top with black leggings.

Photo: © Getty Images

Alessandra made quite the entrance at the XIV Marie Claire Prix de la Moda Awards in Madrid in 2016 clad in a baby-blue gown with peekaboo bodice and a furry topper.

Photo: © Getty Images

To celebrate Roberto Coin and Aguayo jewelry in Madrid in 2016, the Peruvian stunner turned up in a beautifully bedecked black dress with metallic-silver pumps.

Photo: © Getty Images

The beautiful brunette wore a striking, striped satin dress with a lapel to the 2014 Telva Beauty Awards in Madrid.

Photo: © Getty Images

