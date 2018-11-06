﻿
Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever

By Jessica Pollack

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Each year, a Victoria's Secret model is chosen to don millions of dollars worth of diamonds (and sometimes rubies or emeralds, too!) in the show-stopping Fantasy Bra. Icons like Gisele Bundchen, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Claudia Schiffer, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio are among the chosen angels - and this year we'll see Elsa Hosk strutting her stuff in a $1 million Atelier Swarovski confection.

"I remember thinking 'is this for my birthday?'" Elsa told HELLO! of the moment when they rolled out a black box, though her big day wasn't for weeks. When she realized it was the Fantasy Bra, she dropped to the floor shaking. "Anyone can walk in the show once but this is my eighth year and to get the honour of wearing the Fantasy Bra, which has been worn by so few people and such iconic supermodels, is really next level." And her walk will surely reflect that! "This bra makes you feel super empowered, and I feel really proud wearing it. I know all those years of work and insecurities, all that stuff – I earned it. It’s a moment." As we excitedly anticipate the Dec. 2 broadcast on ABC, click through to see Elsa's stunning lingerie and all the Fantasy Bras that came before it (including one that set a Guiness world record!)...

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Elsa Hosk, 2018

$1 million

This year's '90s-style crop top Dream Angels Fantasy Bra took 930 hours for Atelier Swarovski to create and features a stunning body chain. The sterling silver base was bejewelled with 2,100 Swarovski diamonds and topaz (sourced responsibly!), weighing in at a whopping 71 karats total.

Photo: © Instagram/@hoskelsa

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Lais Ribeiro, 2017

$2 million

A toast for the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra! This glitzy set by Mouawad had a whopping 6,000 white diamonds, yellow sapphires, and blue topazes ringing in at more 640 karats between its bra, belt, bracelet and earrings.

Photo: © Getty Images 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Jasmine Tookes, 2016

$3 million

Jeweller Eddie Borgo stepped in to design this 2016 showstopper featuring his signature spikes and cones made from 450 karats of emerald and sapphire, plus a stunning green tassel and body chains.

Photo: © Getty Images 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Lily Aldridge, 2015

$2 million

The Fireworks Fantasy Bra was truly a statement piece, not just because of the colourful bursts on Lily's wings but also its 6,500 pieces of yellow sapphire, blue topaz, red garnet and pink quartz, painstakingly assembled over more than 685 hours.

Photo: © Getty Images 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio, 2014

$2 million each

Dream team! The longtime angels and friends were decked out in body chains of blue and red to accessorize the first pair of Fantasy Bras called the Dream Angels and each with more than 16,000 stones (sapphires for Adriana, rubies for Alessandra and diamonds for all!)

Photo: © Getty Images 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Candice Swanepoel, 2013

$10 million

The Royal Fantasy Bra was a rather regal design inspired by Crown Jewels and boasting 4,200 stones - a delicate mix of rubies, diamonds and yellow sapphires with an unprecedented ruby (52 karats!) in the centre.

Photo: © Getty Images 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Alessandra Ambrosio, 2012

$2.5 million

Alessandra blossomed before fans' eyes as she took her first walk in a Fantasy Bra after 11 years - a stunning floral design dripping in 5,200 diamonds, rubies, amethysts and sapphires, not to mention a 20-karat diamond centrepiece.

Photo: © Getty Images 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Miranda Kerr, 2011

$2.5 million

The 2011 show took us under the sea for buried riches in the Fantasy Treasure Bra, a beautiful blue confection that added pearls to the mix alongside citrine, aquamarine and, of course, diamonds..

Photo: © Getty Images 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Adriana Lima, 20010

$2 million

It's no wonder the Bombshell Fantasy Bra took more than 1,500 hours to complete - the Damiani design was bursting with thousands of light-blue sapphires, diamonds and topazes.

Photo: © Getty Images 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Marisa Miller, 2009

$3 million

The Harlequin Fantasy Bra was another moody design with a lattice of diamonds and a 16-karat stunner shaped like a heart at its core.

Photo: © Getty Images 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Adriana Lima, 2008

$5 million

Things took a dark turn with 2008's Black Diamond Fantasy Miracle Bra, designed by Martin Katz and laden with almost 4,000 black and white diamonds and rubies to boot.

Photo: © Getty Images 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Selita Ebanks, 2007

$4.5 million

Why stick to just a bra and panties when you can have a garter, barrette and arm cuff, too! Selita's Mouawad set was dripping in diamonds, emeralds, rubies and yellow sapphires.

Photo: © Getty Images 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Karolina Kurkova, 2006

$6.5 million

After a steady run in the double-digits, the Hearts on Fire Diamond Fantasy Bra was half the price of the previous year's piece - but its 10-karat diamond brooch still packed a punch!

Photo: © Getty Images 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Gisele Bundchen, 2005

$12.5 million

Santa, baby! Gisele slipped into her second Fantasy Bra, the Sexy Splendour, but didn't look at all weighed down by its 22 rubies, 2,900 pave diamonds and show-stopping 101-karat diamond dangler!

Photo: © Getty Images 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Tyra Banks, 2004

$10 million

The Victoria's Secret angels ditched the catwalk this year for a jetsetting Angels Across America tour - and the 70-karat diamond that was the centrepiece of the Heavenly 70 Fantasy Bra got its wings!

Photo: © Courtesy of Victoria's Secret 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Heidi Klum, 2003

$11 million

The Very Sexy Fantasy Bra shined thanks to its 70-karat Excelsior diamond - the second-largest diamond in the world! - dangling from the two-tone top!

Photo: © Getty Images 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Karolina Kurkova, 2002

$10 million

The Star of Victoria Fantasy Bra took its inspiration from an English garden - and featured a mind-boggling 60-karat Mouawad Mondera diamond at its centre plus 1,600 emeralds and 1,150 rubies.

Photo: © Getty Images 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Heidi Klum, 2001

$12.5 million

For her second spin in a Fantasy Bra, the German model set a new milestone - the first time the pricey piece was actually worn on the runway.

Photo: © Getty Images 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Gisele Bundchen, 2000

$15 million

The Brazilian supermodel strutted her stuff in the Red Hot Fantasy Bra, which set a Guinness Book world record for priciest piece of lingerie thanks to 1,300 Thai rubies and diamonds!

Photo: © Getty Images 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Heidi Klum, 1999

$10 million

Doubling in price to ring in a new millennium, this starry design could thank blue stones and diamonds for its dizzying price tag.

Photo: © Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Daniela Pestova, 1998

$5 million

The Dream Angel Fantasy Bra was another jump in price point thanks to its mix of rosy rubies and diamonds embroidered on a lacy mesh base.

Photo: © Courtesy of Victoria's Secret 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Tyra Banks, 1997

$3 million

Though it may appear less glitzy than the inaugural fantasy creation, the strapless Diamond Dream Bra boasted a 42-karat diamond dangling at its centre.

Photo: © Getty Images 

Every single Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra ever
Claudia Schiffer, 1996

$1 million

The Million Dollar Miracle Bra was the first Fantasy Bra ever and had a seemingly modest price point by today's standards.

Photo: © Getty Images 

