Heidi Klum, 50, is a mermaid goddess in super cinched dress with 70s hair

Heidi Klum was spotted heading onto the red carpet on Tuesday to mark the new season of America's Got Talent and let's just say that she channeled ultimate mermaid goddess energy.

The AGT judge, 50, stepped out wearing an uber-flattering khaki bodycon midi dress that featured a high neckline and racer back. The dress was fitted to the knee with ruching across the torso and a more floaty skirt.

© Getty Heidi Klum attended the America's Got Talent Season 19 red carpet

The German supermodel styled the piece with golden goddess accessories including pointed-toe stilettos in a reflective material, as well as gold bangles on each wrist.

© Getty Heidi Klum wowed in khaki on the red carpet

You couldn't help but notice Heidi's statement gold stiletto nails and her bold rings as she stood with her hands on her hips.

© Getty Heidi Klum strutted in in gold sunnies

The host of Germany's Next Top Model rocked a glamorous 70s hairdo that Farrah Fawcett would have been all over. Heidi often wears her blonde locks straight with her straight bangs but on this occasion, the star decided to push her bangs to the side to frame her face like trendy curtain bangs.

The lengths of her hair were styled in big bouncy waves. Her makeup was also super glam and it was a welcomed departure from many Hollywood looks that revolve around a neutral palette.

© Getty Heidi rocked a 70s hairdo

Heidi stunned in a shimmery green blown-out eyeshadow look with a frosty white shade blended in the inner corner of her eyes for a bright-eyed effect.

© Getty Heidi opted for gold accessories

The green shade was also blended underneath her eye and she wore fluttery false eyelashes. Completing the look was her uber-nude matte lip and on the way to the event, Heidi donned gold aviator sunglasses.

Heidi wowed in green just the day before. The star was spotted in Pasadena in an emerald green oversized blazer with a pair of matching cigarette trousers.

© Getty Heidi wowed in an emerald green suit

The model styled the green suit with strappy gold heels and once again wore gold sunglasses and statement gold rings, as well as a green Birkin bag with gold hardware.

On Monday, Heidi was also spotted out in Pasadena, but opted for a contrasting look. The star wowed in a black satin slip dress with a V-shaped neckline that was embellished with white lace along the skirt's hem and over the bodice.

© Getty Heidi looked like a boho biker chick

The mother-of-four styled the stylish garment with an oversized black blazer and knee-high stiletto boots, rounding off the look with black sunglasses for an uber-cool touch.

© Getty Heidi Klum looked unrecognisable in a white trench

Last week you couldn't help but notice Heidi as she arrived at the AGT studios with her daughter Lou. The former Victoria's Secret Angel surprised in an oversized white trench coat covered in black abstract markings, white knee-high boots, and a white handbag with a rainbow-coloured umbrella held over her head.

© Getty Heidi's boots were unbelievable

DISCOVER: Heidi Klum, 50, is unrecognizable in childhood photo that'll leave you stunned

Heidi isn't shy of a bold boot. Last week she was spotted in a bright orange sweatshirt and mini skirt made from the same fleece-lined material with a pair of over-the-knee brown snake print boots and matching handbag.