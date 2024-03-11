It may have been a star-studded event, but Heidi Klum made sure all eyes were on her when she and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, walked the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The America's Got Talent judge looked like a goddess in a striking gold dress with cutouts and a thigh split that showed off her lean, long legs.

Heidi had her hair slicked back into a wet look style and she stood tall alongside the Tokio Hotel rocker who looked handsome in a velvet tuxedo jacket and black shirt.

The various cutouts also showed off her toned abs and Heidi oozed confidence as she put her model figure on display.

Earlier in the evening, the couple attended Elton John's AIDS Foundation viewing party in West Hollywood.

© Getty Images Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2024

While Tom wore the same outfit for both events, his famous wife switched up her appearance.

She wore another head-tuning outfit for Elton's and wowed in a cleavage-baring dress with a sheer, sparkling skirt.

© Getty Images Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party

The couple have been married since 2019 and Heidi has no problem with their 16-year age difference.

She addressed it during an Instagram Q&A when a fan asked: "Don’t you feel that you're in the age of Tom's mom or age doesn't really matter?" to which Heidi responded: "I honestly only feel that way when people point it out to me".

The pair don't have any children together but Heidi shares her kids, Lou, 14, Johan, 16, Henry, 18, and Leni, 19, with her ex-husband, Seal, 60.

© Getty Images Heidi shares her children with her ex-husband Seal

Tom is also a hands-on stepdad which Heidi is incredibly thankful for.

She told US Weekly: "He’s amazing. I’m sure it's not easy to step into an immediate family, having all of a sudden four kids and teenagers. They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges." Adding of her blended family, Heidi said: "It’s beautiful. It's fun."

She also opened up about what her children's plans are for the future.

© Getty Images Heidi says Tom is a great stepdad

"My boys, they're big gamers," she quipped. "Lou, she might go into music. We don’t know. Sometimes she’s like, 'Well, I want to be a pop star.' She's really into all those anime characters and cosplay. … She’s [also] like, ‘Maybe I'm gonna be a veterinarian or maybe I'm gonna be the president.' It's a toss-up between those three."

