The Crown's new star Emma Corrin reveals the shocking reason why she quit modelling 23-year-old Emma Corrin has opened up about her experience

Emma Corrin might not be a household name as yet, but once season three of Netflix's The Crown airs, we predict she'll become a megastar for her much-anticipated portrayal of Princess Diana. Now, in an unearthed interview, the 23-year-old Grantchester actress has opened up about why she decided to pursue a career in acting after she was forced to quit modelling.

Speaking to the blog Cambridge Girl Talk last year, the actress, who is from Sevenoaks in Kent and a graduate of Cambridge University, revealed that she was asked to wear a pair of breeches during London Fashion Week in 2016, however, due to being a runner, she couldn't fit them over her calf muscles.

Explaining the incident, Emma said: "The designer looked surprised and embarrassed as he said, 'Sorry, it's just we're not used to girls who exercise', implying that the models he was expecting dieted themselves in order to fit into his clothes. I could have slapped him."

Speaking candidly, Emma reflected on the effect this had on her, saying: "Why did the rejection of the modelling industry get to me so much?

"I think the answer is that these rejections were based on how I looked and I had always prided myself on a healthy amount of self-confidence which I was now rapidly losing."

Luckily, she has found an alternative calling with acting and took to Instagram to share how happy she is to be playing one of the most iconic members of the Royal Family. She captioned a photograph: "I have been glued to the show and to think I'm joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal. Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring.

"To explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice."

We can't wait to see what she does with the character.