Sienna Miller looked incredible at Ellie Goulding's wedding. Fact. 

Only Sienna Miller could convince us all to want a brown dress… the British actress attended Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling's wedding in York on Saturday afternoon and wore a designer brand that the Duchess of Cambridge loves - an Alessandra Rich dress.

This particular dress debuted in Alessandra Rich’s AW19 lookbook and captures the designer’s penchant for classic, ladylike silhouettes with a modern twist. The silk is woven with subtle, leopard spots printed with white polka dots and leaves, and shaped to a high, frilled neck mirrored by flattering ruching at the waist.

The designer became a huge star in the past year after here polka dot dress became the designer dress to covet. Remember the navy and white polka dot frock that Kate wore not once, but twice? As well as Kate, we also saw the dress on the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Anna Kendrick and Abigail Spencer who showed off her fashion skills in the polka dot number at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding.

"My customer has always been someone with a very intense social life," Alessandra once said in an interview with The Guardian. "She needs beautiful outfits for all sorts of occasions - lunches, dinners, weddings, christenings, parties…"

For Saturday's wedding, Sienna was styled by Kate Young, and arrived at the star-studded wedding hand-in-hand with her boyfriend Lucas Zwirner. The 37-year-old has always been somewhat of a style icon, so it comes as no surprise that the star wowed York in her brown designer dress.

Also at the wedding was Princess Beatrice who opted for a green metallic dress from the trendy fashion brand, The Vampire's Wife. Princess Eugenie was also in attendance, and kept her outfit very regal with a fruit-print dress.

Other stylish guests include Katy Perry, who arrived hand-in-hand with her husband-to-be Orlando Bloom.

Ellie said 'I do' wearing a long-sleeved bespoke Chloé wedding dress designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi. Natacha joined Chloé in 2017, taking over from Clare Waight Keller who went on to Givenchy and, in turn, went on to design the Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress.

Natacha is the protégée of Nicolas Ghesquière, and worked with him at Balenciaga for more than a decade.

