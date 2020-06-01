Father's Day gift ideas that your dad will love while on lockdown Show the special man in your life you care...

Father’s Day on Sunday 21st June might be a little different to the usual - but every father deserves a special gift to show your love and gratitude, even if trips to his favourite restaurant is a big no-no due to social distancing rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Whilst many of us might struggle to see our families in person this year, you can still send heartfelt gifts to dads, stepdads, grandads and dad-figures to put a smile on their faces from afar. From divine fragrances that he'll love, to a beer 'Dadvent' calendar, and a complete sourdough bread kit for wannabe bakers at home, we've shopped around so you don't have to.

Shop the best Father's Day gift ideas...

For many men, shaving can feel like a daily chore and one that they would rather avoid. Treat Dad this Father’s Day to the new Organic Shave Kit comprising of three concentrated organic skincare essentials making it the perfect gift for an introduction to an organic shave experience.

Green People Organic Shave Set, £16.95, Green People

Maybe your dad's really started to relax during lockdown and would like an upgrade with his dressing gown. This light grey one from H&M should do the trick. Also comes in a camel colour.

Dressing gown, £34.99, H&M

This cordless lawnmower is a bestseller for a reason and it comes in either a 33cm or 36cm cutting path, giving you plenty of manoeuvrability for the perfect cut every time. Four different height positions mean you can adjust the power to suit the length of any grass. It also features an adjustable handle for comfortable mowing and captures grass cuttings as you go for easy disposal and is collapsible for easy storage.

Karcher lawnmower, from £320, John Lewis

Sartorial is a quintessential gentlemen’s scent, which is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this summer. Sartorial was inspired by the tailor rooms at Norton & Sons of Savile Row and captures the feeling of being fitted for a suit.

Sartorial, £110, Penhaligons

If dad's a movie buff, he'll love his own film listings board with a stylish cinema marquee style print. Taking his top 10 favourite films of all time, you will create an iconic 'Now Showing' cinema sign just for dad's cinema room.

Personalised Favourite Film Cinema Marquee Print, £55, notonthehighstreet

Father's Day card, £3.29, Moonpig

Typology is the new player in the beauty industry and it's completely genderless. The 9-ingredient moisturiser is a fan-favourite, and the minimalist, fragrance-free formula has a lightweight, non-greasy texture that's suitable for sensitive skin.

Moisturiser, £17.80, Typology

This fragrance conjures up images of the Italian countryside, the Mediterranean sun and the wooded Tuscan hills in its warm, enveloping embrace. A crescendo of citruses, ignited by fiery pimento essence and underpinned by cedarwood, vetiver and patchouli create a scent that perfectly reflects the innate qualities of a modern-day king.

K by Dolce&Gabbana, £75, John Lewis

Perhaps this is a first-time Father's Day gift and you want to mark the occasion in a special way - this 'Happy 1st Father's Day I love you' babygrow should do the trick.

Babygrow, from £9, Amazon

If your dad has missed his pints in the pub during lockdown, he'll love the first-ever beer Dadvent Calendar containing the essential 12 beers of lockdown. The new limited-edition boxes, especially for Father’s Day are available online and the pre-mix selection box is emblazoned on the outside with quirky beer puns and has serrated punch through holes on the top for easy access to the beer of the day.

Dadvent calendar, £22, greenekingshop.co.uk

The Milk to Caramel box is made complete with a complimentary ‘Happy Father’s Day’ Sleeve. This box houses 14 milk and caramel-milk recipes, including Florentine Isabelle, Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter and more.

The Happy Father's Day Collection, £40, Hotel Chocolat

Does dad need to upgrade his gadgets? The 2020 iPad Pro 11 inch is packed with Apple technology, and features Face ID. Its edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display offers a stunning visual and touch-response experience, whichever way he holds it and the versatile device is faster than many PC laptops, so multitasking, playing games or watching Ultra HD videos works like a dream.

iPad Pro 11 inch, £769, and the Magic Keyboard, £290, which is sold separately, both John Lewis

Dad will love a little R 'n' R with these bath salts. Inhale, relax and enjoy. Tell dad to drink plenty of water before and after to prevent dehydration.

Verdant Alchemy Bath Salts, £26, Liberty London

Why not opt for a personalised Father's Day book from Wonderbly that puts into words just how much a dad is loved by their little one? It's an extra special gift and keepsake that every father will love using for bedtime stories and beyond.

I Love You This Much, £21.99, Wonderbly

Jo Malone London has launched the City Editions Candle; a limited edition packaged Blackberry & BayCandle, specially designed for gifting this Father's Day. The hand-sketched illustration was inspired by Seoul. of the City Editions collection.

Blackberry & Bay candle, £52, Jo Malone London

If lockdown has taught us one thing - loungewear is key for keeping cool, calm and collected while at home. Treat dad to a new hoodie for his collection.

Light stone hoodie, £24.99, Topman

This ultimate sourdough bread making kit has everything you need to make delicious sourdough bread including an authentic sourdough starter from an artisan baker. This kit comes with a special sourdough starter dough, which makes a delicious sourdough bread. There is enough to make two loaves of bread so dad can perfect his technique by the second loaf.

The Ultimate Sourdough Bread Making Kit, £45, notonthehighstreet

