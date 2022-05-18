16 best watches for men: A guide to top watch brands ahead of Father's Day

Maisie Bovingdon
Shopping for a mens watch for your boyfriend, husband, dad or brother? These are the best men’s watches brands from affordable Casio and fitness tracking Apple smartwatch, to designer Rolex.
For most men a watch may be the only accessory they wear, whether you have an extensive watch collection, or rely on one staple, it is an investment worth every penny. It's no wonder they make great gifts, especially for Father's Day.
While some may prefer an affordable design to wear everyday, others may be wanting to splash out on a designer purchase to stand the test of time.Digital watches are always popular, others may opt for a classic analogue.The design of the watch is key, right down to the strap, with durable metal or leather straps making their own subtle style statements.
Casio, Larsson and Jennings, and Swatch are among some of the popular more affordable brands for men’s watches, but for those who are looking for a little more luxury, Apple, Omega, Tag Heuer, and Rolex are the cream of the crop.
We have scoured high and low to find you the best men's watches to buy to suit all styles and budgets.
Casual watches
Fossil Grant watch for men
FOSSIL Grant leather analogue quartz watch, £119, M&S
Emporio Armani watch for men
EMPORIO ARMANI men's date stainless steel bracelet strap watch, £179, Goldsmiths
Casio Vintage watch for men
CASIO Vintage men's yellow gold-tone digital watch, was £59.99 now £39.99, H. Samuel
Swatch watch for men
SWATCH Blacknyellow silicone quartz watch, £66, Amazon
Boss Peak watch for men
BOSS Peak men's grey ion-plated bracelet watch, £399, Ernest Jones
Tissot Seastar Chrono watch for men
TISSOT Seastar Chrono watch, £470, Selfridges
Seiko Presage watch for men
SEIKO Men's Presage automatic date bracelet strap watch, £349, John Lewis
Fitness watches
Apple Watch Series 7 for men
APPLE Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) with midnight sport band, £499, Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for men
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 classic, £369, John Lewis
Luxury watches
Omega Seamaster watch for men
OMEGA Seamaster AquaTerra Automatic Chronometer men's watch, £4,910, Beaverbooks
Tag Heur Carrera Calibre watch for men
TAG HEUER Carrera Calibre 16 43mm men's watch, £3,150 (Was £4,050), Goldsmiths
Breitling Navitimer watch for men
BREITLING Navitimer stainless-steel automatic watch, £4,050, Goldsmiths
Rolex Submariner watch for men
ROLEX Submariner watch, £7,150, Rolex
Gucci Cushion watch for men
GUCCI Cushion stainless steel watch, £850, Selfridges
Bvlgari Bvlgari watch for men
BVLGARI BVLGARI watch, £4,130, Bvlgari
Tudor watch for men
TUDOR watch, £1,540, Goldsmiths
