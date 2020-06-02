11 fashion and beauty brands donating to Black Lives Matter amidst the protests If you want to shop thoughtfully, these companies are using their influence to be part of progress

As protestors in the US and around the world gather to demand justice for George Floyd's senseless death at the hands of police, several fashion and beauty brands are adding their voices to those speaking up against racism and police brutality. George died at the age of 46 on 25 May in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, even as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe.

Part of the #BlackLivesMatter movement includes pushing brands and organisations to do better by fixing their internal structures to support POC in their workforce and donate to causes to help the fight. Below are a list of some of the brands which have made commitments and shown support to protestors.

If you want to shop thoughtfully, these companies are using their influence to be part of progress.

Fashion brands supporting #BlackLivesMatter

Puma

The sportswear brand are donating an undisclosed sum to the Minnesota Freedom Fund

Asos

High Street giant ASOS are making a donation, amount tbc, to a relevant organisation in the coming days.

H&M

Donating $500,000 (£397,775) to the NAACP, Color of Change and ACLU.

UGG

Donating to the American Civil Liberties Union who provide legal assistance wherever civil liberties are at risk.

Fila

Donating $100,000 (£397,775) to Black Lives Matter.

Beauty brands supporting #BlackLivesMatter

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Pledging $1 million (797,330) across Black Lives Matter, The innocence Project, The NAACP Legal Defence and Education Fund, Black Visions Collective and The Marshall Project.

Urban Decay

Giving an undisclosed amount to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and Black Lives Matter.

Maybelline

Donating an undisclosed amount to the NAACP.

Glossier

Donating $500,000 (£397,775) across Black Lives Matter, The NAACP Legal Defense, and Education Fund, The Equal Injustice Initiative, The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and We The Protesters.

Ouidad

Donating an undisclosed amount to the National Urban League.

Kosas

Giving $20,000 (£15,914) to organisations who are actively fighting to make real change: Black Lives Matters, Black Lives Matters LA, and Color of Change.

