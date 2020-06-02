11 fashion and beauty brands donating to Black Lives Matter amidst the protests

Katherine Robinson
As protestors around the world unite to demand justice for the senseless death of George Floyd, several fashion and beauty brands are adding their voices and donating to the fight. Asos, H&M, Urban Decay and Uggs are among the companies giving money to causes supporting Black Lives Matter
As protestors in the US and around the world gather to demand justice for George Floyd's senseless death at the hands of police, several fashion and beauty brands are adding their voices to those speaking up against racism and police brutality. George died at the age of 46 on 25 May in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, even as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe.
RELATED: The stars sharing important messages to support the Black Lives Matter movement
Part of the #BlackLivesMatter movement includes pushing brands and organisations to do better by fixing their internal structures to support POC in their workforce and donate to causes to help the fight. Below are a list of some of the brands which have made commitments and shown support to protestors.
If you want to shop thoughtfully, these companies are using their influence to be part of progress.
Fashion brands supporting #BlackLivesMatter
Puma
The sportswear brand are donating an undisclosed sum to the Minnesota Freedom Fund
Asos
High Street giant ASOS are making a donation, amount tbc, to a relevant organisation in the coming days.
H&M
Donating $500,000 (£397,775) to the NAACP, Color of Change and ACLU.
UGG
Donating to the American Civil Liberties Union who provide legal assistance wherever civil liberties are at risk.
Fila
Donating $100,000 (£397,775) to Black Lives Matter.
Beauty brands supporting #BlackLivesMatter
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Pledging $1 million (797,330) across Black Lives Matter, The innocence Project, The NAACP Legal Defence and Education Fund, Black Visions Collective and The Marshall Project.
Urban Decay
Giving an undisclosed amount to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and Black Lives Matter.
Maybelline
Donating an undisclosed amount to the NAACP.
RELATED: Meghan Markle talks openly about racial abuse in unearthed video
Glossier
Donating $500,000 (£397,775) across Black Lives Matter, The NAACP Legal Defense, and Education Fund, The Equal Injustice Initiative, The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and We The Protesters.
Ouidad
Donating an undisclosed amount to the National Urban League.
Kosas
Giving $20,000 (£15,914) to organisations who are actively fighting to make real change: Black Lives Matters, Black Lives Matters LA, and Color of Change.
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.