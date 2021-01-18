30 things to buy yourself to put a smile on your face & forget all about Blue Monday

Leanne Bayley
Don't let Blue Monday get you down. Here are 15 things you can buy yourself to feel better. Whether you're newly single and in post breakup mode, or you're feeling sad because of lockdown, these are good purchases for feeling better.
Treating yourself doesn't have to be lavish - it's not all designer clothes and fancy shoes - you can just buy yourself something that will make you feel good. Let's face it - we all could do with a little pick-me-up. After all, it's 'Blue Monday' - and while it's dubbed the most depressing day of the year, we're not going to let it dampen our mood. The solution? Treat yourself to something that will make you feel better.
1. A lovely candle
Neom Happy Candle, £16, Selfridges
2. A new nail polish colour you've wanted to try - but haven't yet
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Cruise, £22, John Lewis
3. Flowers. Flowers always spark joy
Flowers, £25, Freddie's Flowers
4. Something cosy and warm
Smile hoodie, £25, M&S
5. Really good coffee
Dark Woods Coffee, £11.95, Harvey Nichols
6. A piece of jewellery that will make you smile every time you look at it
Sparkling Wishbone Heart Ring, £55, Pandora
7. Something bright and cheerful to wear
Cashmere jumper, £50, Boden
8. A fab new gym kit - even if it's just to wear in the house
Stella McCartney x Adidas, £75, Adidas
9. A 2021 journal to write your goals and aspirations for the future
Wellness journal, £24.99, Papier
10. A cool gadget that will make your TV viewing even more enjoyable
Google Chromecast 2020, £59.99, John Lewis
11. Your favourite takeaway - but with a difference
Pizza Pilgrims Pizza Kit, £13.95, Pizza In The Post
12. A memory box for you to create some happy memories
Memory box, £17.50, NotOnTheHighStreet
13. Chocolate - because when is chocolate ever a bad idea?
Brownie Batons, £7, Hotel Chocolat
14. An easter egg. For the same reason as the one above
Galaxy Enchanted Eggs Easter Egg, £12, Tesco
15. A designer bag that you'll stare at and swoon
Gucci GG Marmont bag, £1,750, NET-A-PORTER
16. Some sunglasses - for when the sun comes out to play!
Taylor Morris sunglasses, £140, Taylor Morris
17. A disco ball so you can transform your house into a rave
Disco ball, £11.99, Amazon
18. A pair of party shoes (to wear in the kitchen)
Rainbow shoes, £120, Dune London
20. A piece of art that speaks directly to you and brings you joy
Ana Rut Bre, 'Multicolour' Set of 3 Framed Prints (More Sizes Available), £45, MADE
21. A new lipstick to pucker up with
Lunar New Year lipstick, £28, Charlotte Tilbury
22. A delivery packed with cocktails
Nio Cocktails, boxes start from £29, Nio Cocktails
23. A brand new perfume you've been desperate to try
Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense, £86, Jo Malone London
24. A hamper of treats for a civilised afternoon
The Taste of Highgrove Hamper,£55, Fortnum & Mason
25. Some new bed linen
Adeline duvet cover, from £85, The White Company
26. A Peloton bike so you can join the lockdown club
Peloton Bike+, £2,295, Peloton
27. Brownies that get delivered straight to your door
Brownie Eyed Boi brownies, from £12, Brownie Eyed Boi
28. A glam accessory to make you feel a million bucks
Silver crystal mini hoop earrings, £135, Soru
29. New slippers that you'll smile at when you look down
Monki cosy slippers, £15, ASOS
30. The entire Bridgerton book collection
