30 things to buy yourself to put a smile on your face & forget all about Blue Monday

Some might call this 'Self Care'...

Leanne Bayley

Treating yourself doesn't have to be lavish - it's not all designer clothes and fancy shoes - you can just buy yourself something that will make you feel good. Let's face it - we all could do with a little pick-me-up. After all, it's 'Blue Monday' - and while it's dubbed the most depressing day of the year, we're not going to let it dampen our mood. The solution? Treat yourself to something that will make you feel better. 

1.  A lovely candle 

candle

Neom Happy Candle, £16, Selfridges

2. A new nail polish colour you've wanted to try - but haven't yet

chanel-orange

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Cruise, £22, John Lewis

3. Flowers. Flowers always spark joy 

new-flowers

Flowers, £25, Freddie's Flowers

4. Something cosy and warm 

smile-hoodie

Smile hoodie, £25, M&S

5. Really good coffee

posh-coffee

Dark Woods Coffee, £11.95, Harvey Nichols

6. A piece of jewellery that will make you smile every time you look at it 

pandora-ring

Sparkling Wishbone Heart Ring, £55, Pandora

7. Something bright and cheerful to wear 

colourful-top

Cashmere jumper, £50, Boden

8. A fab new gym kit - even if it's just to wear in the house

stella-adidas

Stella McCartney x Adidas, £75, Adidas

9. A 2021 journal to write your goals and aspirations for the future

wellness-journal

Wellness journal, £24.99, Papier

10. A cool gadget that will make your TV viewing even more enjoyable 

chromecast

Google Chromecast 2020, £59.99, John Lewis

11. Your favourite takeaway - but with a difference

pizza

Pizza Pilgrims Pizza Kit, £13.95, Pizza In The Post

12. A memory box for you to create some happy memories

memory-box

Memory box, £17.50, NotOnTheHighStreet

13. Chocolate - because when is chocolate ever a bad idea? 

hotel-choc-batons

Brownie Batons, £7, Hotel Chocolat

14. An easter egg. For the same reason as the one above

easter-egg

Galaxy Enchanted Eggs Easter Egg, £12, Tesco 

15. A designer bag that you'll stare at and swoon

gucci-bag

Gucci GG Marmont bag, £1,750, NET-A-PORTER

16. Some sunglasses - for when the sun comes out to play! 

sunglasses

Taylor Morris sunglasses, £140, Taylor Morris

17. A disco ball so you can transform your house into a rave

disco-ball

Disco ball, £11.99, Amazon

18. A pair of party shoes (to wear in the kitchen) 

dune-shoes

Rainbow shoes, £120, Dune London

20. A piece of art that speaks directly to you and brings you joy 

art

Ana Rut Bre, 'Multicolour' Set of 3 Framed Prints (More Sizes Available), £45, MADE

21. A new lipstick to pucker up with

lipstick

Lunar New Year lipstick, £28, Charlotte Tilbury

22. A delivery packed with cocktails 

NIO

Nio Cocktails, boxes start from £29, Nio Cocktails

23. A brand new perfume you've been desperate to try

jo-malone

Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense, £86, Jo Malone London

24. A hamper of treats for a civilised afternoon

fortnum

The Taste of Highgrove Hamper,£55, Fortnum & Mason

25. Some new bed linen

white-company

Adeline duvet cover, from £85, The White Company 

26. A Peloton bike so you can join the lockdown club

peloton-bike

Peloton Bike+, £2,295, Peloton

27. Brownies that get delivered straight to your door

brownies

Brownie Eyed Boi brownies, from £12, Brownie Eyed Boi

28. A glam accessory to make you feel a million bucks

soru

Silver crystal mini hoop earrings, £135, Soru

29. New slippers that you'll smile at when you look down

slippers

Monki cosy slippers, £15, ASOS

30. The entire Bridgerton book collection 

bridgerton-books

