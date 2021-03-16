10 secret eBay fashion outlet brands we discovered during lockdown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Our spring wardrobes have been something of a non-starter but with the end of lockdown nearing, we're seriously starting to worry what to wear that's not elasticated or loungewear. We've been scouring the internet for fashion sales, and have discovered the best kept shopping secret - eBay Brand Outlet, a shopping hub packed with our favourite high street brands for less, with hefty discounts to boot.

This isn’t a one-off sale, this is a destination to bookmark. We’re talking floral midis from River Island, summer sandals from Dune, Kate Middleton inspired LK Bennett dresses, Breton tops from Seasalt and so much more. Get shopping the 10 high street brands we never knew were on eBay…

Oliver Bonas floral dress, was £75, NOW £30, eBay

Florals for spring are always an option, and Oliver Bonas’ outlet is packed with the prettiest and floatiest, like this retro print midi

Joules cotton casual jacket, was £89.95, NOW £44.95, eBay

A spring jacket is an absolute must right now, and Joules is your place to go for the best – from plain to patterned, like this khaki jacket, you’ll find your style.

LK Bennett Montana Silk Dress, was £325, NOW £117, eBay

This timeless tea dress from LK Bennett has Kate Middleton vibes all over it – a classic buy, whatever the season.

Dune woven rope sandal, was £70, NOW £45, eBay

Dune’s Outlet is packed with summer sandals, from the pretty to the chunky, but it’s these flatform rope espadrilles we’re snapping up now in time for summer.

River Island floral dress, was £38, NOW £19.99, eBay

What is spring without a chuck-on printed dress? Wear this now with tights and boots and swap for chunky sandals come summer.

Seasalt Breton jumper, was £62.95, NOW £32.95, eBay

A slouchy Breton knit is a spring saviour, trust us, and Seasalt’s jumper can be casual, dressed up and perfect picnic attire.

NICCE hoodie, was £46.99, NOW £36.99, eBay

From Champion to Fila, Puma to adidas, if you can't quite kick the hoodies and sneakers, JD Sports' outlet has a host of brands to elevate your loungewear.

Superdry trucker jacket, was £74.99, NOW £37.50, eBay

A denim jacket is a staple, and Superdry is the denim brand to go to.

Dorothy Perkins cardigan, was £26, NOW £19.99, eBay

Stylish cardigans are still big news, and this beautiful blue lightweight knit will see you through spring and onto those chillier summer nights too.

Hobbs blouse, was £163, NOW £133, eBay

A classic blouse is just what we need for going back to the office or to smarten up our work from home wear.

