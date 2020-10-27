10 iconic Kate Middleton outfits we've spotted for sale on eBay

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge's outfits sell out in lightning-fast timing, thanks to The Kate Effect - but there is another way to shop her royal looks other than racing other fans to the tills!

Many of Kate's fashion picks are later sold on eBay - in fact, it's a treasure trove of royally-approved pieces.

So whether you're hunting for that sold-out Zara dress or even some of the Duchess' memorable outfits from her early days as a royal, eBay might just be your best bet - here are our best finds so far…

Loading the player...



WATCH: Surprising royal fashion hacks!

Kate's checked Zara dress

Zara dress, £45, eBay

This pussy-bow design sold out within hours of Kate wearing during a visit to Bradford in January 2020!

Unsurprisingly, it later appeared on eBay - this one is reasonably priced at £45, since it originally cost £89.

Kate's khaki Jaeger culottes

Jaeger culottes, £169.99, eBay

These gorgeous green trousers were a hit with fans, and could easily be dressed up or down.

There's a pair currently listed with a Buy It Now price of £169.99, though we reckon an offer's waiting to be made!

Kate's polka-dot Whistles dress

Whistles dress, £149, eBay

The Duchess' burgundy 'Margot' dress was hugely popular, worn to meet the finalists of the BBC Radio One's Teen Hero Awards in 2018.

We've found one dress which is currently listed for £149.

Kate's sellout Marks & Spencer dress

M&S dress, £39.99, eBay

This pretty floral dress sent royal fans rushing to M&S when Kate wore it during the UK coronavirus lockdown. You can buy it here for £39.99.

Kate's Ghost dress

Ghost dress, £129, eBay

The Ghost 'Anouk' dress was nearly already sold out before Kate wore it for a surprise television appearance, so many fans were out of luck!

We've spotted one dress for sale on eBay, but hurry…

Kate's Massimo Dutti culottes

Massimo Dutti culottes, £99, eBay

These ultra-flattering wide-leg trousers were perfect for Kate's visit to her Back To Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show!

Kate's L.K.Bennett trousers

L.K.Bennett trousers, from £49, eBay

Remember the Duchess' nautical wide-leg trews? She's worn them with two statement striped knits in the past, and now you could too thanks to this eBay listing…

Kate's Michael Kors school run dress

Michael Kors dress, £215, eBay

Everyone fell in love with this floral number after Kate was pictured dropping Prince George and Princess Charlotte off at school for Charlotte's first day at Thomas's Battersea.

This style is the slightly darker version to Kate's, but very similar, and you can't get it anywhere else…

Kate's Zara skinny jeans

Zara jeans, £55, eBay

These khaki jeans are a favourite of Kate's for outdoor engagements.

Kate's Faithfull The Brand dress

Faithfull The Brand dress, £230, eBay

The royal chose this summery frock for a June 2020 engagement at The Nook children's hospice in Norfolk - and unsurprisingly it sold out quickly.

We've spotted this one on eBay, but we doubt it will stick around long.

