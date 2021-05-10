35 unique Father's Day gift ideas that your dad will love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Father’s Day is on Sunday 20 June and this year will be different to last year's lockdown celebration - hopefully! If the special man in your life deserves a unique gift to show your love and gratitude, we've got just the thing. Send heartfelt gifts to dads, stepdads, grandads and dad-figures to put a smile on their faces. From divine fragrances that he'll love, to a helicopter ride, and a pizza maker for wannabe chefs, we've shopped around so you don't have to.

Shop the best Father's Day gift ideas for 2021...

Ooni Fyre 12 Pizza Oven, £449.99, Amazon

If your dad is a big fan of pizza - and let's face it, who isn't? - this is perfect! With Ooni, dad can cook authentic, flame-cooked pizza in just 60 seconds. This pizza-making bad boy is ready to start cooking in 25 minutes or less as they heat up to 500˚C-double the temperature of a domestic oven and that searing temperature you need for incredible Neapolitan style pizza. A Father's Day gift that is the ultimate gift the whole family.

Elemis x Hayley Menzies set for men, £52 worth £79, Elemis

This giftable grooming set includes five Elemis high-performance face and body essentials housed in an exclusive bag by British designer, Hayley Menzies. This collection is the ultimate way to upgrade a grooming routine - and dad will love you for it this Father's Day.

Helicopter ride for two, from £59, Wowcher

If your dad is a bit of a thrill-seeker, why not get him a six-mile ride in a helicopter this Father's Day. You also get a glass of bubby and some chocolates to enjoy in the air.

Apple AirTag, £29, Amazon

Is your dad always losing his keys or his wallet? Well, not anymore! The AirTag is Apple's newest launch and it's a super easy way of keeping precious items safe - perfect for the dad who's always roping the entire family to help find his car keys. With battery life lasting over a year, AirTag is water-resistant and can be thrown into a bag or pocket on its own, or utilised with a wide range of colourful Apple-designed AirTag accessories.

Beard Buddy Shaving Apron, £9.99, IWantOneOfThose

If your dad is always getting the bathroom in a mess after his shave, this will be the gift that keeps on giving.

Bulldog Shave Set, £11.95, LookFantastic

For many men, shaving can feel like a daily chore and one that they would rather avoid. Treat dad this Father’s Day to a shaving kit comprising of two skincare essentials making it the perfect gift for an introduction to an organic shave experience.

Theragun Elite, £375, Therabody

If your dad likes to hit the gym hard, or if he's always moaning about his aches and pains from working too hard, the Theragun Elite will be his new best friend. The powerful deep muscle treatment has become a major hit over lockdown (working from home has taken its toll on a lot of people) and this ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device - with advanced sound insulation - works wonders. Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness.

Monster Mushion, £27.99, Firebox

These colossal cushions make the perfect personalised present for your big-headed dad.

Equiano, £46.95, Amazon

Stormzy once revealed this is one of his favourite rums, and if your dad is looking for cool points, this award-winning rum is spot on. Equiano is a true rum with no additives, no added sugar, spices or colourants making it 100 percent natural. On the nose, it delivers tropical warmth alongside notes of dried fruits such as raisins combined with sweet toffee, butterscotch and caramel.

Creed Viking, £240, Selfridges

You can't go wrong with a bottle of fragrance, and dad will no doubt love Creed Viking. The scent is an aromatic blend of ozonic geranium, herbaceous rosemary and rich frankincense

Ping Pong Champion paddleboard, £30.85, Zazzle

If your dad rules Ping Pong, let him have his time to shine.

PJs set, £17.99, H&M

Maybe your dad really started to relax during lockdown and would like an upgrade with his PJs. This khaki set from H&M should do the trick.

Karcher lawnmower, from £320, B&Q

This cordless lawnmower is a bestseller for a reason and it comes in either a 33cm or 36cm cutting path, giving you plenty of maneuverability for the perfect cut every time. Four different height positions mean you can adjust the power to suit the length of any grass. It also features an adjustable handle for comfortable mowing and captures grass cuttings as you go for easy disposal and is collapsible for easy storage.

Dad's Special Treasures accessory stand, £31, NotOnTheHighStreet

The perfect gift for the dad who has a lot of accessories!

Sartorial, £110, Penhaligons

Sartorial is a quintessential gentlemen’s scent, and was inspired by the tailor rooms at Norton & Sons of Savile Row and captures the feeling of being fitted for a suit.

Personalised Favourite Film Cinema Marquee Print, £55, notonthehighstreet

If dad's a movie buff, he'll love his own film listings board with a stylish cinema marquee style print. Taking his top 10 favourite films of all time, you will create an iconic 'Now Showing' cinema sign just for dad's cinema room.

Father's Day card, £3.29, Moonpig

A smile-inducing greeting card is just what you need...

Smythson Golf Notes, £59, Smythson

Now that golf is back on the agenda, dad will no doubt love to make a note of his tee-times in this luxurious notebook.

Arm Chair Caddy, £9.99, IWantOneOfThose

Calling all messy dads...

Mont Ventoux Print, £25, The Poster Boy

If dad's a keen cycler, he'll love opening this gift on Father's Day. The Mont Ventoux is an iconic and fearsome climb revered by cyclists and the striking print shows the stats behind the climb, as well as a scene from the road.

Moisturiser, £17.80, Typology

Typology is the new player in the beauty industry and it's completely genderless. The 9-ingredient moisturiser is a fan-favourite, and the minimalist, fragrance-free formula has a lightweight, non-greasy texture that's suitable for sensitive skin.

Tasty Tuck Box Gift Selection, £25, Marks & Spencer

Keep him sweet this Father's Day with M&S's Tasty Tuck Box Gift Selection.

Dad's Ketchup, £5.49, Heinz

Dad very protective over his ketchup? Heinz is selling bottles just for him this Father's Day - and you can get personalised Baked Beans as well.

K by Dolce&Gabbana, £75, John Lewis

This fragrance conjures up images of the Italian countryside, the Mediterranean sun and the wooded Tuscan hills in its warm, enveloping embrace. A crescendo of citruses, ignited by fiery pimento essence and underpinned by cedarwood, vetiver and patchouli create a scent that perfectly reflects the innate qualities of a modern-day king.

Babygrow, from £9, Amazon

Perhaps this is a first-time Father's Day gift and you want to mark the occasion in a special way - this 'Happy 1st Father's Day I love you' babygrow should do the trick.

Braun Series 9 Shaver, £174.99 on offer at Amazon

The Series 9 shaver uses skin-sensitive technology and an auto-sensing motor for maximum performance and efficient shaving in every stroke. Its innovative 8-Direction Comfort flex head also allows for constant skin contact, even in difficult-to-reach areas.

Dad Jokes, £7.20, Amazon

If your dad is known for his good sense of humour, this will help him work on his 'material'.

The Happy Father's Day Collection, £30, Hotel Chocolat

This Father’s Day ‘Best Dad’ Collection is brimming with chocolate recipes they’re sure to love. And, if you’re lucky, they may even share. Just don’t hold your breath.

Prices start at £7.99, Cafeyn

Is your dad a big reader? You need to look into Cafeyn – a digital magazine and newspaper subscription service that makes a really thoughtful gift for all cool Dads who want to stay in the know. He'll have newspapers and access to thousands of magazines on whatever subject he takes his fancy; fishing, gardening, cooking, royals (wink wink), the list is endless.

P&B DIY Burger Kit for 4, £25, Patty&Bun

If your dad loves chomping on a burger, he'll be delighted with a Patty&Bun DIY kit to do at home. In the kit you'll find everything you need to create the 'Ari Gold Cheeseburger' and the 'Smokey Robinson' - you just need to provide lettuce, salt, tomato and ketchup. Yum!

Fender Play, £9.99 a month, Fender

Does your dad own a guitar, bass or ukelele that's gathering dust? Or is he a budding player? For players of all levels, he'll love this one-stop app to learn the ins and outs of each instrument. Whether he wants to learn classic riffs or get the basics under wraps, Fender Play does it all with easy to follow video tutorials, diagrams and more. For Desktop, Apple and Android devices.

I Love You This Much, £21.99, Wonderbly

Why not opt for a personalised Father's Day book from Wonderbly that puts into words just how much a dad is loved by their little one? It's an extra special gift and keepsake that every father will love using for bedtime stories and beyond.

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Car Diffuser set, £72, Jo Malone London

Jo Malone London launched car diffusers last year and if your dad loves his car almost as much as he loves you, this is ideal for gifting this Father's Day.

Personalised BBQ tools, £49.95, notonthehighstreet

This ultimate BBQ tools kit has everything you need to make a delicious BBQ this summer. This kit comes with a stylish canvas bag.

Simply Sartorial Colourful box, £175, London Sock Company

This is the ultimate sock drawer refresh for men! And this year's classic collection of Simply Sartorial is not one to miss. Gift your dad this amazing 15-pair box, which features five new shades for a fresh take on our most popular gift box. Enjoy a rainbow of colours, including the new shades Ruby Red, Thistle, Dusk, Bright Coral and Lavender, alongside London Sock Company favourites such as Pink Friday and Curious Orange.

