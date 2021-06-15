Summer is here and so are the sales: From ASOS, Boots, John Lewis & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The summer sales for 2021 have already begun and you don't want to miss out. If you're looking to update your wardrobe, invest in some new interiors or get serious about skincare, there are some amazing deals around from the likes of ASOS, Boots, John Lewis, & Other Stories, Liberty and Charlotte Tilbury.

SHOP: Cheap and cheerful sunglasses that look way more expensive than they actually are

MORE: White summer dresses to wear when the sun comes out to play

From beauty to homeware to fashion, read on for all of the best offers available right now, along with the discount codes you'll want to save.

Shop the best summer 2021 sales...

BOOTS

Every week Boots will be running their £10 Tuesday deal, with lots of amazing products on sale for just a tenner. Plus, you'll get £10 worth of points for every £60 you spend on electrical beauty.

ASOS

ASOS has up to 80% off 1000s of summer styles right now.

& OTHER STORIES

& Other Stories' do the best summer outfits. Head to the website to find up to 50% off in the sale.

RELATED: & Other Stories summer dresses we’ll be wearing on repeat

JOHN LEWIS

You'll find deals across fashion, beauty and home at John Lewis. Don't miss 40% off Coach and 50% off Phase Eight.

MATCHESFASHION

Shop incredible designer brands with up to 50% off in Matches' sale.

MADE

From beds to sofas to lighting, there's 40% off furniture at MADE right now.

NEW LOOK

New Look is offering up to 70% off, with prices starting at just £5 on all dresses, sandals and more – winning.

RIVER ISLAND

There are so many bargains on the River Island website right now, with up to 60% off all categories.

SHOP: The most stylish denim jackets to throw on over everything this summer

LIBERTY

There's up to 50% off in Liberty's summer sale, which includes their own collection plus brands like Ganni, Alexa Chung and Isabel Marant.

ASPINAL

Kate Middleton favourite Aspinal of London is offering up to 60% across their collections. Yes, this includes their gorgeous bags.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY

You can currently take 20% off Charlotte's iconic makeup kits in a section on her website called 'Magical Savings'. *Adds Pillow Talk to basket immediately*



ALLSAINTS

There's up to 40% off an amazing selection of clothes and accessories at AllSaints.



MISSGUIDED

Missguided has 25% off everything with the code: NEWOUTFIT and 30% off everything on the app.

DUNE

Take up to 50% off shoes in the Dune summer sale.

ANINE BING

Run, don't walk - right now there's up to 70% off in the Anine Bing sale.

LOOKFANTASTIC

There's still up to 50% off haircare, skincare, makeup and fragrances at Lookfantastic, so now's the time to grab all of your summer essentials.

COAST

Coast is offering 25% off everything and 40% off going out outfits. Get in there quick.

H&M

H&M has some gorgeous items in the sale section of the website.

RELATED: The best gingham print dresses for spring 2021: The trend that's hot for summer

FEELUNIQUE

Enter your email for the chance to win up to 20% off everything at Feelunique. Plus there's up to 33% off skincare and bodycare across the site.





NASTY GAL

Right now you can take up to 80% Nasty Gal in the summer sale.

FARFETCH

Get up to 50% off some of the world's biggest designer brands in the Farfetch sale.

REISS

We're heading over to the Outlet section on the Reiss website as they have big savings on womenswear. Just call us Meghan Markle.

GAP

There's 40% off full-price items on the Gap website. The discount is applied automatically at the checkout.

KURT GEIGER

You'll find big savings on boots, heels, sandals and bags in Kurt Geiger women's sale.

OLIVER BONAS

Head over to Oliver Bonas where the brand is offering big discounts across all categories.

BOOHOO

Boohoo has up to 70% off everything right now, plus an extra 10% off with the code: EXTRA. Get shopping for some serious bargains.

PRETTYLITTLETHING

Need a new outfit and quick? PLT has up to 70% off everything, plus £2.99 next-day delivery.

SHOP: The best loungewear sets to wear while chilling out at home

THE OUTNET

There are further reductions off The Outnet sale, so you can take up to 70% off pieces from the likes of Valentino and Victoria Beckham.

FRENCH CONNECTION

French Connection has some gorgeous summer dresses in the sale.

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Get all of your favourite fashion and homeware for less in Anthropologie's big summer sale.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.