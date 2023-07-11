Editor-approved Prime Day sale buys: Here’s what I think you should shop ASAP

Yes, Prime Day 2023 is finally here! And if you’re wondering about the best Amazon USA deals to shop during the worldwide shopping event, I’m here to help.
As an online shopping expert here at HELLO!, I’ve scoured all of the blink-and-you’ll-miss-them deals to pick the ones that I think you’ll be the most interested in to make your shopping experience easier and ensure you’ll be able to grab the best bargains ASAP.
I'll be updating my favorite Amazon deals as they roll out over July 11 and 12, so bookmark and keep checking back!
Here are my top recommended deals right now:
- Dyson - up to 36% off hair tools, vacuums, fans and air purifiers
- Trending: Crocs Platform Slides - $31.99 (WAS $44.99)
- Olaplex hair care - 20% off
- Ninja Air Fryer - $99 sale price
- Apple AirPods - 30% off
- Britax car seats, strollers and accessories - 40% off
- Amazon Echo smart devices - up to 60% off
Keep on scrolling for more details and deals!
How I picked the best Amazon Prime Day USA deals
Not only do I take note of what HELLO! fans shop on Amazon all year round as part of my job, I’ve also been keeping track of what HELLO! Readers are most interested in buying specifically for Prime Day, whether top brands like Shark, Apple and Ninja, trending fashion pieces or beauty buys they’ve seen on Instagram or TikTok.
So I’ve been using the best past data, my personal shopping wish list (and my own instincts!) to figure out the deals you’ll really be interested in. And everything on my list has top reviews and is anywhere from 20% to 60% off.
My Amazon expertise
As a Seattle native I’ve been shopping on Amazon, which was first launched in Bellevue, WA in the 1990s, as long as I can remember (did you know they started out only selling books?). Funny enough, these days staying on top of what’s hot on the global retailer just happens to be one of my main roles as a shopping editor for HELLO! Online.
Amazon Prime is possibly one of the most overwhelming sale events on the planet but with over three years of shopping online for a living - plus decades shopping Amazon as a customer - I’m pretty familiar with how to navigate the massive discounts and filter out all the noise for all the best deals.
The massive shopping event is pretty intense for us around here, and I've covered Prime Day for HELLO! for the past five consecutive occasions.
When is Amazon Prime Day in the USA?
Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping event and while there are early deals, the official Prime Day 2023 dates are July 11 and 12. While the sales usually take place just once a year, in 2022 Prime Day was held twice - in July, when it’s usually held, plus a bonus Prime Day in October. Fingers crossed the event eventually becomes a biannual discount extravaganza.