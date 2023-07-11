Editor-approved Prime Day sale buys: Here’s what I think you should shop ASAP

I tracked down the best Amazon bargains to add to basket for Prime Day on July 11-12 - up to 60% off brands from Ninja to Apple, Olaplex to Crocs

Yes, Prime Day 2023 is finally here! And if you’re wondering about the best Amazon USA deals to shop during the worldwide shopping event, I’m here to help.

As an online shopping expert here at HELLO!, I’ve scoured all of the blink-and-you’ll-miss-them deals to pick the ones that I think you’ll be the most interested in to make your shopping experience easier and ensure you’ll be able to grab the best bargains ASAP.

I'll be updating my favorite Amazon deals as they roll out over July 11 and 12, so bookmark and keep checking back!

Here are my top recommended deals right now:

Keep on scrolling for more details and deals!

How I picked the best Amazon Prime Day USA deals

Not only do I take note of what HELLO! fans shop on Amazon all year round as part of my job, I’ve also been keeping track of what HELLO! Readers are most interested in buying specifically for Prime Day, whether top brands like Shark, Apple and Ninja, trending fashion pieces or beauty buys they’ve seen on Instagram or TikTok.

So I’ve been using the best past data, my personal shopping wish list (and my own instincts!) to figure out the deals you’ll really be interested in. And everything on my list has top reviews and is anywhere from 20% to 60% off.

1/ 7 Amazon Echo Device Echo Dot, 5th Generation - 54% off I have an Echo Show plus two Echo Dots - one for each bedroom - and I’m ready for a third Dot for my home office. The devices keep me organized with everything from timers to wake up routines and shopping lists, plus they’re surprisingly good quality speakers (you can even link them all to play music at the same time throughout the house). Not to mention using them to voice-control my Alexa smart home devices. Alexa, add another Echo Dot to basket! $22.99 (WAS $49.99) at Amazon 2/ 7 Ninja Air Fryer Ninja 4qt Air Fryer - 23% off The cheap air fryer I’ve had for a while is on its last (fried chicken) legs, and I’m in the market for a new one. After staying with someone who makes everything from pies to hot wings in their Ninja, and seeing first hand how it works, I’m convinced that it's definitely the one I need. And with a 4.7-star overall Amazon rating it looks like I'm not the only one! So it’s now on my Amazon Prime Day wish list. $99 (WAS $129.99) at Amazon 3/ 7 Dyson Dyson 3-in-1 Fan/Heater/Air Purifier - $160 off I love a multi-tasking gadget and this hi-tech device from Dyson serves as an oscillating fan, heater and air purifier. It features a 360-degree HEPA filtration system to capture 99.97% of particles, helping it draw in odors and pollutants and release purified air so you can breathe easy.

$369.99 (WAS $529.99) at Amazon 4/ 7 Apple Apple AirPods - 30% off Apple products are always on demand, but they’re also pretty demanding on your bank account! Amazon has AirPods for 30% off, so don’t wait to grab a deal.

$89 (WAS $129) at Amazon 5/ 7 Britax Britax One4Life ClickTight All-in-One Car Seat - 35% off When my son was little we swore by Britax baby gear, especially the car seats. With a reputation for safety, practicality and style the brand earned my trust (and my baby budget!). For Prime Day, get up to 40% Off select Britax car seats, strollers and accessories

$259.99 (WAS $399.99) at Amazon 6/ 7 Olaplex Olaplex No 3 - 20% off HELLO! readers love an Olaplex sale - the popular hair care brand is always a top-seller - so I feel it’s my duty to sound the alarm! Olaplex products are 20% off for Prime Day, including the Olaplex No 3 Repairing Treatment as loved by Kim Kardashian the 93,000 Amazon shoppers who’ve given it a 5-star rating!

$24 (WAS $30) at Amazon 7/ 7 Crocs Crocs Platform Slides - 30% off Birkenstock Arizona sandals from white to neon are still having a good multi-summer run, but now what’s trending in fashion are platform Crocs. (Yes, Crocs.) Now’s your chance to get a pair to enjoy this season for less! And if you already own a pair and want a refresh, Croc charms are on sale for 60% off, too.

$31.99 (WAS $44.99)

My Amazon expertise

As a Seattle native I’ve been shopping on Amazon, which was first launched in Bellevue, WA in the 1990s, as long as I can remember (did you know they started out only selling books?). Funny enough, these days staying on top of what’s hot on the global retailer just happens to be one of my main roles as a shopping editor for HELLO! Online.

Amazon Prime is possibly one of the most overwhelming sale events on the planet but with over three years of shopping online for a living - plus decades shopping Amazon as a customer - I’m pretty familiar with how to navigate the massive discounts and filter out all the noise for all the best deals.

The massive shopping event is pretty intense for us around here, and I've covered Prime Day for HELLO! for the past five consecutive occasions.

When is Amazon Prime Day in the USA?

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping event and while there are early deals, the official Prime Day 2023 dates are July 11 and 12. While the sales usually take place just once a year, in 2022 Prime Day was held twice - in July, when it’s usually held, plus a bonus Prime Day in October. Fingers crossed the event eventually becomes a biannual discount extravaganza.