All the non-sexy - but useful - stuff I'm shopping in the Amazon Prime sale with amazing discounts

I love the idea of buying the exciting stuff during Amazon Prime time, like my go-to nail varnish (Nails Inc Glow Perfector, oh it makes your nails look divine!) and these super wearable chunky hoops, not to mention the viral TikTok leggings and Medik8's retinol (if you've not tried it, you're missing a trick).

But what I'm really shopping is the super uncool, mundane stuff that isn't exciting, but totally necessary - because frankly, the discounts are too good to miss!

I'm not even talking air fryers or mattresses, I'm going deep into the boring stuff. The cupboard fillers, the laundry room essentials, the pantry bits in bulk...if you're smart, you can save loads on those everyday items that you buy on repeat and they seem to push your weekly shopping bills over the edge.

This is the time to stock up on those bulk buys, believe me. It's a great way to get the household buys you need for less, especially before Christmas takes a hit on your wallet. Future you will be proud! I didn't realise how many things you can buy in bulk on Amazon, and with the Amazon Prime discounts, it really is a no-brainer.

Of course, it's not all bulk buys but practical stuff too. These are the things I'd rather not be spending money on, but as a grown-up and responsible adult, sort of have to.

In this feature you'll find the things I've bought for a typical family household; We are a two adult, one five-year-old and dog household, but if you're team cat or have teens, there's loads for you to browse too. Remember: not-sexy, but hella useful.

How I chose the practical Amazon Prime buys

Personal recommendations: It's all very personal, as these are the things I've actually bought during Prime.

Prime: Naturally, they're all reduced for Prime Day but some of the items are still cheaper to buy in bulk on non-Prime Days too.

Household: On the whole, I've bought household goods from food to homeware.

1/ 8 Oral B Toothbush Heads (10-pack) We get through toothbrush heads in this house like nobody's business, and we usually stock up on a few during Amazon Prime. This saving works out as £1.94 per toothbrush head.

2/ 8 Brifit Mini Bag Sealer I've been waiting for this handy little tool to be reduced for Amazon Prime. It's a handheld bag sealer, surely the thing to save my sanity when my daughter opens multiple packets of crisps, snacks and never finishes a packet. It heats the packet to reseal it, as if like new, and will save me money on plastic food bags, plastic storage containers and as I say, my sanity.

3/ 8 Coca Cola Zero 24 Cans £8.50 (save 51%) at Amazon We're hosting Christmas this year and like to have a load of soft drinks in for our guests; this 24-pack is so cheap, and who doesn't love it being delivered straight to your door?

4/ 8 Silentnight Mattress Protector Every Prime Day, we buy a few new mattress protectors to see us through the year. I find SIlentnight's wash the best.

5/ 8 Utopia Velvet Hangers To say these velvet hangers are the sexiest thing on my list is no joke. These are going to replace all my mismatched hangers, and the velvet fabric is kinder on clothing too.

6/ 8 Energizer Batteries 32-pack Who'd have thought bulk-buying batteries would be top of my to-buy list during Amazon Prime? But my daughter's toys get through so many batteries, and with Christmas creeping closer, I like to make sure I'm well stocked.

7/ 8 Color Wow Root Touch-up This root touch-up is my saviour between hair colour appointments. The powder covers up grey hairs, or at least blends them, to make the whiter coloured hairs less obvious - I don't like my greys on show, so this is an essential for me. There's blonde variations too, if you want to cover up darker roots.