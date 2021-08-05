Ebay sees huge spike in wedding guest outfits after lockdown - these are our favourites with discounts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With post-lockdown weddings filling up our social calendars (finally!) it’s been a while since we’ve had to find the best wedding guest dress or outfit – and everyone’s turning to eBay Brand Outlet for affordable wedding outfits.

If you really want to go all out, there’s plenty of affordable fascinators and hats for weddings, plus shoes, bags and accessories to really elevate your look on there too. Well, it’s been a while, so you do want to be the best dressed wedding guest, right?

And if you're worried it won't fit or look right, fear not - eBay Brand Outlet allows you to return items within 30 days for a full refund. Genius!

Shop the best affordable wedding guest outfits

Whistles Leopard Pleated Dress, was £179, NOW £53.45, eBay Brand Outlet

Whistles is always a go-to for wedding guest outfits, and we’re crushing hard on this leopard dress in the most flattering of shades – rust. Add gold accents or bright pinks to colour clash.

Phase Eight halter neck floral dress, was £130, NOW £35.35, eBay Brand Outlet

Add contrasting accessories to this Phase Eight floral halter neck dress for a beautiful wedding guest outfit.

Fenn Wright Manson Long-sleeved print dress, was £199, NOW £56.70, eBay Brand Outlet

For a more formal ceremony, choose this long-sleeved dress in the most beautiful of lily prints. With an A-line shape, keyhole detail and pink and peach shades, it’s spot on for summer weddings.

Wallis polka dot dress, was £55, NOW £10.99, eBay Brand Outlet

Make like Kate Middleton and choose polka dots, a classic print for weddings. This Wallis dress has a flattering overlay design and knot detail at neck.

LK Bennett silk midi dress, was £245, NOW £98, eBay Brand Outlet

LK Bennett’s green midi dress is a great option if prints are for you; it features a cinched in waist for a flattering silhouette and made from 100% silk. Also available in purple, red and cornflower blue.

Fenn Wright Manson lace dress, was £189, NOW £56.70, eBay Brand Outlet

Featuring an intricate floral lace overlay, Fenn Wright Manson’s pencil dress is a great option for any wedding – be it city or country.

Oliver Bonas pink bardot dress, was £75, NOW £50, eBay Brand Outlet

Casual weddings call for cute, flirty dresses, and we think this Oliver Bonas midi would be perfect. Add strappy sandals to dance the night away in.

Dorothy Perkins floral satin dress, was £39.99, NOW £12.99, eBay Brand Outlet

Planning ahead for an autumnal wedding? Add the drama with Dorothy Perkins' luxe-looking floral satin dress. Chic!

Shop the best hair fascinators for weddings

Phase Eight ring fascinator, was £49, NOW £13.25, eBay Brand Outlet

This soft pink fascinator is fixed to an alice band for easy wearing. We love the ring detailing.

Phase Eight weave fascinator hat, was £59, NOW £14.75, eBay Brand Outlet

Statement making, Phase Eight’s cornflower blue fascinator is definitely the one if you want to stand out. Pair with a pink or floral dress for clashing like a pro.

Phase Eight Pillbox fascinator, was £12.05, NOW £49, eBay Brand Outlet

We love the retro feel of Phase Eight’s pillbox fascinator; wear with a vintage-style dress and matching red lipstick.

