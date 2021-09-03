10 oversized blazers to look effortlessly cool in this autumn

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As we begin to mourn the end of summer, we can't help but feel a little bit excited about autumn fashion. More specifically, one of our favourite transitional pieces for this season - the oversized blazer.

Not just effortlessly cool, they can also be worn over just about anything. For now, you can throw one on over your summer outfits to keep warm as the nights inevitably get colder. What could be easier?

Whether you're looking for chic neutrals, classic black, workwear-inspired checks or stand out brights, we've found something for everyone from our favourite high street stores. From M&S to & Other Stories and ASOS to Zara, here are ten of the best available to buy right now.

Check suit blazer, £59.99, Mango

Checks never go out of style, and this oversized blazer from Mango would look amazing as part of your debut office outfit.

Oversized wool blazer, £165, & Other Stories

& Other Stories' oversized blazer is made from a wool-blend so it will keep you warm on even the coldest autumn nights. It features duo button closures and welt pockets.

Double-breasted blazer, £55, Marks & Spencer

For a classic oversized black blazer, where better to look than M&S? Super versatile, it can be worn over your smart evening outfit or paired with off-duty jeans and trainers.

Oversized jacket, £34.99, H&M

We love the cut of this oversized H&M blazer. It looks far more expensive than its £34.99 price tag and comes in several different shades, from cream to light blue.

Maxi oversized PU blazer, £56.95, NA-KD

If you're looking to stand out, do it with this gorgeous dusty blue faux leather blazer from eco-conscious brand NA-KD.

Yellow double breasted blazer, £65, River Island

For blazers in pastels or bright colours, look no further than River Island. This light yellow oversized blazer is perfect if you're still feeling summery and also comes with matching trousers.

Double-breasted oversized blazer, £49.99, Zara

The search for the perfect oversized nude blazer is over. We're obsessed with this one from Zara.

Hot pink linen look oversized blazer, £35, Missguided

The seasons may be changing but the linen trend is still going strong. To wear it into autumn, go for this oversized pink blazer from Missguided.

Boyfriend blazer, £147.24, Good American

Good American's boyfriend blazer nails the slouchy but sexy style we'd expect from the Kardashian brand.

4th + Reckless short sleeve blazer, £44, ASOS

When it's a warm autumn day but you still want to wear the look, go for this short-sleeved blazer by 4th and Reckless. The single-breasted style is luxe and relaxed at the same time.

