We've found the best leather trousers and leggings to wear with literally everything this autumn

From Meghan Markle to Kate Moss, leather trousers are one of those wardrobe staples which have universal appeal no matter your signature style. From modern straight leg cropped cut silhouettes to eternally versatile leather-look leggings, they pair as perfectly with a sweater and chunky boots as an oversized blazer and stilettos.

Whether you want to invest in the real deal or you're going faux, we're spoilt for choice with high street options right now. From Marks & Spencer to H&M and Zara to & Other Stories, here's where you can find the very best options to shop online. No matter your budget or favoured fit, we guarantee there's a style to suit you.

Best leather trousers

Autograph leather cropped trousers, £139/$245, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's straight cut leather trousers have a flattering figure-skimming shape and cropped finish.

Ankle-length leather trousers, £199.99, H&M

Made from buttery soft leather, you'll want to wear H&M's slim fit trousers with everything this autumn.

Leather joggers, £250/$390, Arket

Go sports luxe with Arket's relaxed silhouette leather joggers. They feature a mid-rise waist with an adjustable drawstring.

Flared cropped leather trousers, £265/$320, & Other Stories

Leather trousers don't get much cooler than this kick-flare pair from & Other Stories. They're surprisingly versatile.

Lara skinny fit leather trousers, £568/$1,070, Reiss

These skinny leather trousers from Reiss will last a lifetime. Modelled on classic biker wear, they come complete with silver zip pockets.

Autograph leather ankle grazer trousers, £179/$315, Marks & Spencer

With their elasticated waist, these M&S leather trousers are almost as comfortable as loungewear. They feature concealed pockets and a casual cropped cut.

Best leather-look trousers

Faux leather trousers, £29.99/$49.90, Zara

Zara's faux leather trousers come in the perfect straight leg cut and will set you back less than £30.

Leather-effect elastic waist trousers, £35.99/$59.99, Mango

These faux leather trousers from Mango feature a loose fit and adjustable drawstring for an athleisure piece that you can dress up or down.

Spanx like leather faux skinny pants, £130/$150, Net-A-Porter

Spanx's sculpting and shaping 'like leather' trousers look like skinny jeans but have the comfort and stretch of a pair of leggings.

Ted Baker leather-look trousers, £119/$98, Selfridges

These Ted Baker faux leather trousers look and feel like the real deal. With their straight cropped cut, they work as a great base for any outfit.

Black faux leather trousers, £40​​​​​/$78​​, River Island

River Island's straight leg leather-look trousers are the perfect all-rounder and cost just £40.

Best leather-look leggings

Cora leather-look high-rise leggings, £129/$198, All Saints

All Saint's super skinny leather-look leggings would pair perfectly with chunky boots.

Commando faux patent-leather leggings, £95/98, Net-A-Porter

For serious shine, we love Commando's faux patent leather leggings. They have a flattering cut that would look great with sweatshirts and bralettes alike.

Object faux leather leggings in black, £45/$72, ASOS

With their mid rise cut and elasticated waistband, shoppers say these leather-look leggings are comfortable enough for everyday wear.

Leather-effect leggings with split hems, £35.99/$59.99, Mango

Add some edge to the split hem trend with these faux leather leggings from Mango.

Leather-look high waist leggings, £19.99, New Look

New Look's high-waisted leggings are super flattering and feature a zip waist detail. Be quick, they're always selling out.

