Bianca Jagger, Cher and Jerry Hall: how to recreate some of Studio 54's very best fashion moments

Never again, will a nightclub be quite so glamorous as Studio 54. Regular faces at the iconic celebrity haunt included the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, David Bowie, Diana Ross and Elton John to name a few, so it's no wonder that the club was home to some of the most memorable night-out fashion moments of the 1970s.

What is Studio 54?

Disco, dancing and decadence was all the rage over on Manhattan's 54th street. Launched in 1977, Studio 54 has become one of the most famous nightclubs of all time. Although the legendary New York venue was only open for a total of 33 months, clearly star-studded guest lists, fascinating entry policies and rampant partying has left a lasting impression.

Here are some of Studio 54's most best fashion moments that you can recreate today:

Bianca Jagger

The Nicaraguan actress' marriage to Mick Jagger didn't quite last the decade, but her ingénue in-white look will live on forever. Bianca totally casually balanced white doves on her palms while sporting a white off-the-shoulder lace ballgown by Emanuel. The husband-wife designer duo would later go on to design Princess Diana's 1981 royal wedding dress just a few years later.

Jerry Hall

The model skyrocketed to the top during the 1970s, wearing some incredible outfits that came to define the decade's fashion scene. Here she is pictured wearing a shimmery chainmail sleeveless dress, alongside Barbara Carrera, George Willig and Buy Burgos to attend the "A Salute to American Designers" party in 1978.

Cher

There's literally nothing about this look that we don't absolutely love. First of all, it's Cher, so there's that, but from the jaunty hat and the open white shirt, down to the snake chain necklace detailing and straight-leg jeans, we just can't get enough.

Diane von Fürstenberg

Esteemed Belgian fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg certainly knew a thing or two about party dressing back in the 1970s. Seated next to Cedric Lopez and Vogue hair stylist Ara Gallant, she looks unbelievably chic in sheer tights and black pumps at the launch event for her then-husband Prince Egon von Fürstenberg's book, The Power Look.

