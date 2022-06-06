5 statement designer headbands - plus how to wear them this summer

From Blair Waldorf to Alice in Wonderland, few hair accessories have been as everlasting as the headband.

Thanks to designers such as Prada who have recently created the padded headbands that topped almost every satorialist's wishlist... The headband or 'Alice band' as it also has become known, has come back into fashion’s favour in a big way and they are going nowhere anytime soon. They aren't the only ones of course, plenty of designers are creating styles that deserve a place in your summer wardrobe.

Here we chart 5 statement designer headbands we love and how to wear them this summer...

The bow

Chriselle Lim wore a bow headband to the Erdem show

The easiest way to achieve ladylike glamour is with the statement bow headband. As seen on influencer Chriselle Lim who attended the Giambattista Valli Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, a headband is an effective way to elevate an outfit. This Alessandra Rich's headband is a chic and easy way to keep hair off your face. It's made from cotton and topped with a double-layered bow. Wear with undone hair to modernise the look.

Bow-embellished cotton headband, £240.60, Alessandra Rich

The Padded

Prada's padded headband is an influencer favourite

Padded headbands, added height and sophistication to any outfit. Of course Prada nailed it with their iteration of the padded headband trend, which looks great with centre parted hair worn loose. But other designers have also taken to the trend. This headband from Maison Michel is made from white satin in a puffy silhouette and simply detailed with the gold-tone logo plaque that dangles at the side.

Miwa satin headband, £305, Net-A-Porter

The braided

Supermodel Natalia Vodianova made the case for a statement headband

Tastemakers such as Natalia Vodianova, Leonie Hanne and Veronika Heilbrunner made a serious case for the headband at Fashion Week - both opted for oversized styles like Sophie Buhai's. This black one is made from smooth black satin and braided to create a voluminous silhouette. Part your hair in the middle then use it to sweep everything back.

Braided satin headband, £285, Sophie Buhai

The bandana

Made achingly cool by icons such as Axel from Guns n’ Roses the bandana is the carefree 'cool girl' alternative to the headband. Either tie a silk scarf straight around the crown of the head or try Gucci's pleated headband, which is made from denim-jacquard and secured with a logo elasticated strap. Wear it straight across the brow, with forehead visible above, and ensure it won't fall off so you can rock on all night long.

Pleated denim-jacquard headband, £230, Gucci

The Athletic

Influencer Anna Vitiello was seen wearing a green large headband with black mesh yoke, which she paired with black large earrings, outside the Philosophy fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. Perfect for those of you not afraid to make a statement, the cloth headband is worn straight around the ears, covering the hairline for full 80’s effect. Eugenia Kim's 'Lula' headband is veiled in white mesh, giving the cozy style an unexpectedly elevated feel. It's knitted from wool and cashmere-blend in a wide shape that's twisted at the front.

Lula mesh-trimmed wool and cashmere-blend headband, £140, Eugenia Kim

